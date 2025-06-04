AEW DYNAMITE “FYTER FEST” RESULTS (6/4): Keller’s report with Omega vs. Claudio vs. Dorada vs. Brody King for International Title, Moxley vs. Briscoe

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“FYTER FEST”

JUNE 4, 2025

DENVER, COL. AT THE MISSION BALLROOM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,000 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,500.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/hnmd4din3h

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-The opening theme to Dynamite played. Excalibur then introduced the show as “Fyter Fest” as the camera panned the pyro blasting on the stage and then the cozy crowd. Excalibur announced it would be a four hour show. NOTE: OUR POST-SHOW GOES LIVE AFTER TWO HOURS AT THE USUAL TIME and we’ll live watch the second half FyterFest together from there.

-They showed Mark Briscoe, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir, and Toni Storm with Luther arriving, Storm talked about her tits being taped up and being ready to tango.

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring. He introduced Will Ospreay who made his entrance. Taz commented on Ospreay’s attempt to bring Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Page together. They aired a clip from after Dynamite last week with Renee Paquette interviewing Swerve saying that he and Hangman aren’t a team and never will be. Ospreay then confronted him. Swerve called him delusional. Ospreay blocked him getting into his car. Swerve shoved him. Ospreay elbowed him. Swerve punched back. They were separated.

Back live in the ring, Schiavone asked for is reaction. Ospreay said it’s embarrassing because he’s known him since he was 20 and they’re friends. He said it wasn’t his brightest idea to try to get Swerve and Hangman on the same page, but they’re not the enemy. He said the enemy is Moxley. He wanted them to “be allies for one bloody night, retrieve the belt, and then kill each other.”

Ospreay said if Moxley doesn’t like what AEW has become, he should piss off. He said it’s him, Swerve, Hangman, Storm, and Kenny Omega who are the reason AEW has momentum again. An “Ospreay!” chant broke out. Ospreay said he now is considering that Swerve might be in the way of stopping Mox. He said he’d take a bullet for him in a heartbeat, but he’d take a bullet for AEW before that. He challenged him to a fight next week at Summer Blockbuster. Music interrupted Ospreay. Lio Rush and Action Andretti walked out.

As Andretti and Rush acted obnoxious, fans chanted, “Shut the f— up!” Andretti told them to shut their damn mouths. Rush said they’re fresh off a 14 hour flight from Japan and has pent up anger and a point to prove. He said Ospreay is the worst part of AEW. Ospreay said they’ve got a sellout crowd and he’d be happy to help him get that anger our. He said he’s got his fake tan and his crime fighting pants upstairs, so he’s up for a match tonight. He said he’d face him later on Collision.

(Keller’s Analysis: I really like that segment. There was a presupposition for Ospreay being interviewed, as they showed the clip of what happened at Dynamite last week. He shared with the audience his feelings on the Swerve-Hangman tension and how it related to Moxley after last week’s segment. Then they set up a match for later, which is good because this card didn’t have the advertised depth to fill four hours.)

-A promo aired with Briscoe and he told Mox he better be ready to man up.

(1) JON MOXLEY (w/Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta) vs. MARK BRISCOE

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Brody King vs. Kenny Omega vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Claudio Castagnoli – AEW International Championship 4-Way

Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue (with Mercedes Mone on commentary)

FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario

La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Komander & Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Bailey – Trios match

Thekla in -ring debut

Hurt Syndicate to speak

Added During the Show

Will Ospreay vs. Lio Rush