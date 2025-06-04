FREE PODCAST 6/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Action Wrestling and ROH’s DEAN 2 including Priest vs. Connelly, Moriarty vs. Mako, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Action Wrestling and Ring of Honor’s collaborative DEAN 2, a show with a lot of potential that ultimately paid off with very little, featuring a main event of Adam Priest vs. Mad Dog Connelly in a dog collar match, Lee Moriarty defending the ROH Pure Title against Matt Mako, a ten-man lucha cibernetico, and more. We talk about what we expected from the show and what we did and did not ultimately get from it. For VIP Listeners, it’s a stop in with JCW’s May Flowers for two excellent matches, with Jonathan Gresham vs. Charles Mason and Masha Slamovich vs. Timothy Thatcher.

