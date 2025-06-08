FREE PODCAST 6/8 – WKPWP NXT on USA Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-3-2020) A large “sports entertainment” feel on the Takeover go-home show, Drake Maverick vs. El Hijo del Fantasma main event, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-3-2020), we flash back to the “PWT Talks NXT” episode featuring PWTorch’s Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg covering Drake Maverick vs. El Hijo del Fantasma main event, a large “sports entertainment” feel on the TakeOver go-home show, and more.
