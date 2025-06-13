WWE YOUTUBE REVIEW: Did WWE tell the Jacob Fatu-Solo Sikoa falling out story well in this complation?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ever since Jacob Fatu joined The Bloodline last year, he has been a dangerous yet reliable enforcer for Solo Sikoa, gaining his trust very quickly. However, in the past couple months, they haven’t seen eye to eye on numerous occasions.

Fatu wanted more power in the group, but Sikoa didn’t want that to happen. At Money in the Bank, Fatu helped Sikoa get up a ladder to retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase. But when Sikoa got to the top, Fatu placed his hand on his leg and refused to let go. He yelled “I HATE YOU SOLO!” before throwing him oﬀ the ladder and beating him up. That not only cost Sikoa the briefcase, but any chance of a reunion with his cousin.

The WWE YouTube channel added another video to their WWE Playlist, this time chronicling the fraying relationship between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. This video will give fans an in-depth look at how a once tight duo split apart from each other.

This was a nice video showing everything that led to the much anticipated breakup between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

Triple H loves long term storytelling, and even though a lot of people complain about his methods, he makes things that happened months ago relevant to the current story. These videos remind us of that full journey.

Fatu betrayed Sikoa in June, but there were definite signs of tension in February. That means that the animosity was building up for five months before Fatu had finally had enough. A lot of things happen in WWE within that time span, so things are quickly forgotten. But these videos show that the smallest of things can be important in a story.

Fatu’s United States Title win was in the video, which was a key since it was definitely a catalyst for a change Sikoa’s behavior towards him, as he wanted to be the guy with the title.

Overall, this was a good video showcasing how the relationship between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa broke down into something that is unsalvageable at this point. As the weeks and months went on, the two men became more and more frustrated with each other. They both did things that the other didn’t approve of, which resulted in a falling out that was certainly not unexpected for many reasons.

It was nice seeing the rivalry start from both sides instead of just things Sikoa did. Fatu definitely did things that upset Sikoa even though he was the one that left The Bloodline. Sikoa didn’t just hate him for no reason. He had probable cause to be upset with his cousin.

Now, the friendship has turned into a rivalry, which will probably end up with a match between them. Fans will be eagerly waiting for the next step in the Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa story, as this video was a great preview for what’s coming next.