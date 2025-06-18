AEW GRAND SLAM PREVIEW (6/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Where: Mexico City, Mexico at Arena México

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that ??? tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for ???. The arena has a capacity of 16,500 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Bandido & Templario & Atlantis Jr. & Adam Cole & Brody King & Daniel Garcia vs. Hechicero & Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher & FTR & Josh Alexander – 12-Man Tag match

Death Riders & The Young Bucks vs. The Opps & Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland – 10-Man Tag match

Máscara Dorada vs. Ricochet vs. Hologram vs. Lio Rush – 4 Million Pesos High Flying 4-Way match

Zeuxis vs. Mercedes Moné – CMLL World Women’s Championship match

MJF vs. Místico

Mark Briscoe vs. Kazuchika Okada

