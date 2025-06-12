AEW DYNAMITE “SUMMER BLOCKBUSTER” RESULTS (6/11): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Ospreay vs. Swerve, Okada-Omega contract signing, Bayne & Ford vs. Jay & Melo, Hurt Syndicate, Hangman, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“SUMMER SPECTACULAR”

JUNE 11, 2025

PORTLAND, ORE. AT MODA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,354 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,724. The arena has a capacity of 6,000 spectators for this set-up and over 20,000 for concerts and basketball.

—AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm was backstage arriving on a bicycle with Luther.

—Christopher Daniels was backstage with “Hangman” Adam Page. Daniels noted Hangman can’t fight Jon Moxley and his crew alone. He said The Young Bucks are in this for themselves. He said he would help if he could. He said he has friends in the locker room who will be there for Hangman Daniels told Hangman to think about. Daniels left. Hangman walked off. Jon Moxley and his crew were lurking in the background.

—AEW Dynamite opening video played. There was a firework display. Excalibur, Taz and Ian Ricaboni were on commentary.

—Will Ospreay made his entrance to a big reaction. “Swerve” Strickland made his entrance to a big reaction alongside Prince Nana.

(1) Will OSPREAY vs. “SWERVE” STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana)

Swerve offered a handshake. Ospreay shook Swerve’s hand. Ospreay and Swerve started with a great exchange as they were evenly matched. Swerve rocked Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay’s nose was busted open. Ospreay reposed catching Swerve with a head scissors. Ospreay connected with a standing Sky Twister Press for two. Swerve stood no-selling Ospreay’s chops. Swerve connected with a flying corkscrew uppercut. Swerve connected with a rolling flatliner. Swerve maintained control hitting a suplex for two. Swerve hit a Pump Handle Backbreaker for two. Ospreay responded by catching Swerve with a handspring corkscrew kick. Ospreay connected with Pip Pip Cheerio. Ospreay connected with Sasuke Special to Swerve on the floor. [c]

Ospreay called for OsCutter. Swerve intercepted Ospreay with a flying neck breaker. Swerve took back control hitting Ospreay with a draping neck breaker to the floor. Swerve connected with a flying double stomp for two. Ospreay stopped Swerve’s momentum, rocking him with a Hidden Blade. Ospreay went for Storm Breaker. Swerve countered into a swinging slam. Ospreay responded right back with a Stunner. Swerve caught Ospreay in mid-air with Short-Arm Scissors. Ospreay broke free swinging Swerve into the turnbuckle. Ospreay nailed Swerve with a corner Nando Kick. Ospreay hit a Poisonrana. Ospreay hit a Spanish Fly for two. Ospreay hit an OsCutter for two. Ospreay avoided a Swerve dive. Swerve tweaked his ankle on the landing. Ospreay rocked Swerve with a flying Hidden Blade through the ropes. [c]

Ospreay hit a pair of SuperKick which Swerve no-sold. Ospreay followed by hitting two more SuperKicks. Ospreay called for Hidden Blade. Swerve ducked as Ospreay went crashing into the turnbuckle. Swerve battled back, sending Ospreay flying with a super arm drag. Swerve placed Ospreay in a Short-Arm Scissors. Ospreay went to break free into a Styles Clash. Swerve responded by hitting Dead Eye for two. Ospreay avoided the Swerve Stomp hitting a Hidden Blade for two. Ospreay and Swerve exchanged big strikes.

Swerve yanked Ospreay to the mat. Swerve hit House Call Kick. Swerve followed by hitting Swerve Stomp. Ospreay kicked for a strong two count. Swerve snapped Ospreay’s arm. Swerve charged into a Hidden Blade. Ospreay delivered Storm Breaker. Swerve kicked out for a strong two count. Ospreay went for Tiger Driver but Swerve broke free. Swerve responded by hitting a VerterBreaker. Swerve rocked Ospreay with a House Call. Swerve climbed the ropes going for Swerve Stomp. The bell rang. Loud boos from the crowd as the match ended in a draw.

WINNER: 30-Minute Time Limit Draw.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A tremendous opening wrestling match between two awesome wrestlers. Great action especially leading into the closing moments of the match. The crowd in attendance booed the draw because they wanted to see a finish. I didn’t mind the draw to protect both Ospreay and Swerve. This also sets up a rematch between Ospreay and Swerve down the road. This was fantastic and will be in running for one of the best television wrestling matches come year’s end.

—Prince Nana handed Swerve the microphone after the match. Swerve said he’s in so much pain. He said he and Ospreay are the best. He said you show that you are the best by finishing matches. He said he and Ospreay are both messed up. He said Ospreay wants to beat him. Swerve called for overtime. The crowd booed as Jon Moxley’s music played. Moxley and his crew made their way to the ring.

The crowd booed as Matthew and Nicholas Jackson attacked Swerve from behind. Matthew and Nicholas gave Swerve the EVP Trigger. Nicholas gave Prince Nana a Superkick. Matthew and Nicholas handcuffed Swerve against the ropes. The Bucks rocked Swerve with repeated SuperKicks. Wheeler Yuta tossed a bag into the ring. Matthew and Nicholas wore Swerve’s shoes with thumbtacks underneath. Ospreay entered the ring and took the shot for Ospreay. The doctor checked on Ospreay. The crowd booed as Matthew and Nicholas left the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: They need to play more into The Bucks screwing over Swerve because of their friendship with Hangman. This was the expected move as whoever didn’t win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament would be placed into this program with The Bucks as Swerve’s partner. A strong angle to set up the tag team match between The Young Bucks and Ospreay/Swerve for All In Texas.)

—Excalibur, Taz and Ian Ricaboni were on commentary. They spoke about Ospreay coming to Swerve’s save. The doctors checked on Ospreay with Swerve looking on with concern.

—Renee Paquette interviewed AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada backstage. Don Callis appeared. Callis wondered why Okada was facing Kenny Omega at All In Texas and not Kyle Fletcher. He wondered if Okada had a better six months than either Konosuke Takeshita or Fletcher. He pointed his finger at Okada’s chest. Okada grabbed Callis by his hand. Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita and Lance Archer appeared. Okada called Callis a B*tch before walking off.

—MVP was backstage laughing. MVP pulled the curtains and wanted people to see this. MJF, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were standing over a fallen Komander. MJF was holding Komander’s mask. Excalibur noted Mascara Dorado will step in and fill Komander’s spot for the match.

Mistico made his entrance to a solid reaction. Blake Christian was already standing inside the ring. Blake got no entrance and light boos.

(2) MISTICO vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN (w/Lee Johnson)

Mistico offered a handshake. Christian gave Mistico the finger. Christian caught Mistico with a head scissors. Christian yanked Mistico off the ropes. Mistico caught Christian with a handspring elbow. Mistico made a comeback hitting a springboard arm drag. Mistico rocked Christian with a tope head butt to the floor. Mistico hit a springboard crossbody for two. Johnson grabbed hold of Mistico’s leg. Christian took advantage, hitting a Fosbury Flop to the floor. Christian hit a 450 Splash for two. Mistico stopped Christian on the ropes. Mistico hit a Super Spanish Fly for the 1-2-3 win.

Mistico defeated Blake Christian in 5:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: Christian is someone who can have good matches on shows. Christian is just another long list of AEW wrestlers who’s slotted in the lower mid-card spot to take pins. This was a fine television match to give Mistico a win before the Grand Slam Mexico special show.)

—The Hurt Syndicate made their entrance. We Hurt People chants. MVP said MJF has a message for Mistico. The crowd booed. MJF said Mistico was impressive. He noted Mistico impressing him was hard to do because he’s the most complete wrestler in the industry. He said he will give Mistico a match at Grand Slam Mexico. He said he was dusting off the Red, White and Blue for Mexico. MJF called himself an American Hero. MJF’s American theme played. There was red, white and blue confetti. They showed an American Flag. Mistico grabbed the mic from MJF. Mistico said he will see MJF next week in Mexico City. He said something to MJF in Spanish. MJF asked MVP what Mistico said. He wasn’t pleased calling Mistico a sloppy Sin Cara. He told Mistico he was about to get dropped. Mistico dropped MJF instead. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin attacked Mistico. MJF went to pull off Mistico’s mask. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey and Mascara Dorado came out for the save to set up the Trios Match.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I like MJF bringing back his American Hero gimmick going into Grand Slam Mexico in his match with Mistico. They have teased no dissension between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate. It will be interesting to see what MJF and Hurt Syndicate matches will be for All In Texas.)

(3) MJF & BOBBY LASHLEY & SHELTON BENJAMIN) (w/MVP) vs. KEVIN KNIGHT & “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY & MASCARA DORADO

The match began with a brawl between both teams. MJF planted Dorado with a scoop slam. Dorada caught MJF with a head scissors. Bailey and Knight hit stereo attacks on MJF. Bailey hit a standing Shooting Star Press on MJF for two. MJF ppoked Dorada in the eyes. Dorado was launched to the floor. [c]

MVP went for a Baller Elbow but Dorado moved away. Knight ran wild, nailing MJF with a standing dropkick. Knight hit a standing UFO Splash for two. MJF tagged Lashley into the match. Lashley planted Knight with a Dominator. Benjamin launched Bailey with an overhead German Suplex. Lashley planted Bailey with a Sky High SpineBuster. MJF wanted the tag. Lashley tagged MJF into the match. MJF hit Made in Japan for two. MJF mocked Bailey’s pose. Bailey nailed MJF with a SuperKick.

The action broke down as Lashley rocked Dorado with a Spear. Bailey and Knight delivered combo attacks to Benjamin and Lashley. Bailey and Knight hit stereo dives onto Bailey and Lashley. Dorado hit a flying Shooting Star Press onto MJF to the floor. MVP left the commentary table. Bailey went for his Ultimo Weapon finish on MJF. MVP nailed Bailey with his cane. MJF hit a Hammerlock DDT onto Bailey for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNERS: MJF, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin in 11:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: A pretty fun action packed trios matches with everyone getting shine. I’m guessing they didn’t want Dorado to take the pin with the AEW’s partnership with CMLL and the Grand Slam Mexico show happening. There were moments with Bailey and Knight working together getting shine on Benjamin and Lashley to possibly set up a tag title match. The finish with Bailey taking the pin in the match just took away interest in wanting to see them get a tag title match. MVP giving the assist in the win was a good way to establish The Hurt Syndicate as heels with MJF in the group.)

—MJF attacked Bailey after the match. Dorado and Knight entered the ring. MVP held up his cane. Benjamin and Lashley attacked Dorado from behind. MJF pulled off Dorado’s mask. Mistico appeared. Mistico caught MJF with La Mistica. Mistico applied the Fujiwara Arm Bar as MJF was tapping. Lashley and Benjamin ran in for the save. Mistico left the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A fine post-match angle to add heat on MJF for the Grand Slam show by pulling off Dorado’s mask.) [c]

—“Hangman” Adam Page music played. Hangman was attacked by Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Hangman’s hands were tied and mouth was tapped. Marina Shafir brought the briefcase into the ring. Jon Moxley said he was terribly sorry about all this and wanted to have a real conversation with Hangman. He said this was Hangman’s chance at the AEW World Title at All In Texas. The crowd chanted “Shut The F Up” at Moxley’s direction. He said Hangman was complicated and searching for something. Moxley said Hangman has four weeks to find it. He said Hangman has four weeks to step up and be the man everyone wants him to be. He said if Hangman can’t then he can pack his s*it and get out.

Hangman rocked Moxley with a head butt. Moxley’s crew attacked Hangman. Moxley’s crew wrapped a chair around Hangman’s neck. The crowd cheered as Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata ran down for the save. Moxley and his crew left through the crowd. Hangman said he’s come too far for that to best Moxley has. Hangman sent a warning saying he would take their head if he finds one of them tonight. Hangman left through the crowd with chair in hand.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Fine angle here to build interest towards the AEW World Title match for All In Texas. Hangman promo was a good hook to get viewers to keep tuned in as this was a special four hour show.)

—Excalibur hyped the Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega contract signing. [c]

(4) MEGAN BAYNE & PENELOPE FORD vs. ANNA JAY & TAY MELO

Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford made their entrance. Bayne and Ford entrance looks cool. Anna Jay and Tay Melo made their entrance to a fine reaction. Welcome Back chants for Melo. Bayne and Melo had a stare down. Ford pulled Melo to the floor. Ford launched Melo into the ring steps. Jay rocked Ford with a running spin kick in the corner. Jay connected with a basement dropkick to Ford. Bayne entered the ring knocking Melo to the floor. Bayne rocked Jay with a running boot. [c]

Jay caught Bayne with a flying Blockbuster. Melo ran wild launching Ford with a German Suplex. Melo rocked Ford with a knee strike. Bayne made the save. Bayne went for a running splash but Melo moved. Melo rocked Bayne with a series of running boots. Bayne went for Faith’s Decent. Melo countered by catching Bayne with a Calf Slicer. Bayne broke free slamming Melo to the mat. Melo caught Bayne with a flying cannonball to the floor. Jay hit a flying crossbody onto Bayne to the floor. Ford hit a flying Moonsault onto Jay and Melo to the floor. Bayne delivered a double Fallaway Slam to Jay and Melo. Ford wanted a tag. Bayne tagged Ford into the match. Jay caught Bayne with a sleeper against the ropes. Melo drilled Ford with spinning Go To Kick for the 1-2-3 win.

WINNERS: Tay Melo & Anna Jay in 10:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: A fun action packed match with everyone getting shine. Good to see Melo back in action and getting the win for her team. You could see AEW setting things up to add Women’s Tag Team Title for the division with these pairings on television. This is a way to get the rest of the Women’s division involved with Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone sitting atop with the top titles in the company. )

—They aired an awesome highlight package explaining the history and importance of the Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega rivalry. They showed clips from all their classic matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling leading into the Winner Take All Match for All In Texas.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was one of the best video packages that AEW has produced on their television. Okada and Omega have so much history together dating back to their time in NJPW. This was really well done to explain the importance of the Okada and Omega match.) [c]

—Tony Schiavone was standing inside the ring for the Winner Take All contract signing. Schiavone called AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada to the ring who got a big reaction. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega made his entrance to a big reaction. Omega got a big firework display. Schiavone said the winner will be crowned AEW Unified Champion. They showed the new title which looked cool. Okada signed the contract. Omega said it was almost seven years to the date of their last match. He said he barely recognizes himself after watching that package. He told Okada to leave everything in the ring for the match. Omega signed the contract. Omega offered a handshake. Okada accepted and then pulled Omega in.

The crowd booed as Don Callis came out. Callis said he had something important to say. He said Omega should be ashamed of himself. He said this match should involve either Kyle Fletcher or Konosuke Takeshita. Omega told Callis to cut the crap. He said he’s already beaten Fletcher and Takeshita. He said Fletcher and Takeshita would have to go to the back of the line for a title match. Omega noted he knows all of Callis’ tricks. Callis told Omega that he didn’t have him figured out. Okada attacked Omega from behind the title belt. The crowd booed as Okada attacked Omega with strikes. Callis handed Omega a baton. Okada attacked Omega’s mid section with a baton. AEW medical team checked on Omega. They placed Omega on a stretcher. The closing credits came up. The Dynamite portion of AEW Summer Blockbuster ended.

The Collision portion of Summer Blockbuster continued. Okada delivered a flying elbow to Omega who was placed on a stretcher board. Christopher Daniels came out scolding Okada and Callis back. Omega was placed onto the rolling stretcher. Okada shoved Daniels to the mat. Okada delivered a flying elbow from the ring apron with Omega placed on the rolling stretcher. Omega fell to the floor. Omega spewed blood from his mouth. This was supposed to be taken like a big serious angle. Omega spewed out blood like you were watching one of those low rent B level horror movies. Okada and Callis drove away from the building.

(Amin’s Thoughts: The reveal of the new Unified Title belts looked great. Okada and Omega standing together inside the ring felt special. This closing angle with Okada aligning himself with Callis wasn’t needed for this match. I get they want to make Omega look like a hero making a comeback from Diverticulitis. The visual with Omega spewing blood from his blood was beyond overdramatic and was reaching comedy levels. The speciality of the Okada and Omega rivalry is to see the best wrestling matches. This closing angle wasn’t needed at all.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Ospreay and Swerve had a television match of the year candidate. The other good part was they are doing well building up the top matches for All In Texas. You can question the build for the matches. You can’t say they are trying to build the matches. A pretty enjoyable episode of the Dynamite portion of Summer Blockbuster.