AEW COLLISION “SUMMER BLOCKBUSTER” RESULTS (6/11): Fletcher vs. Bowens, Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart, Mortos vs. Bandido, Thekla vs. Aminata, FTR-Atlantis angle, more

AEW COLLISION REPORT

“SUMMER BLOCKBUSTER”

JUNE 11, 2025

PORTLAND, ORE. AT MODA ENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,354 tickets had been distributed; arena was set up for 3,724.

[HOUR ONE]

-The clock struck ten and AEW Summer Blockbuster edition of Dynamite turned into Collision. The crowd was chanting “fuck Don Callis” as they loaded Kenny Omega onto a stretcher. Okada came off the top rope with a flying elbow to Kenny’s gut.

Christopher Daniels came to the ring to get things into order. Callis and Daniels argued as they started to cart Kenny off. Okada came off the apron with another elbow drop that knocked Kenny off the stretcher again. Kenny came up coughing up excessive amounts of blood.

They finally wheeled Kenny off as Okada and Callis escaped through the crowd to the back. They dodged a somehow-still-employed Alex Marvez, hopped into a waiting SUV and sped off.

(White’s Take: The extended beatdown was brutal, and the blood capsules must be delicious ‘cause it looked like Kenny ate a who box of them. I suppose it’s good to cement Okada s a hell heading into their big match. However, he was already a heel and Callis didn’t necessarily need to be involved.)

-Back at ringside, Schiavone and Nigel showed concern for Kenny and general disdain for Don Callis.

-Adam Cole’s music hit and Cole entered with the TNT championship around his waist. He hit his signature pose on the apron and in the ring before making his way to commentary.

(1) KYLE FLETCHER (w/Lance Archer) vs. ANTHONY BOWENS (w/Billy Gunn)

Kyle Fletcher entered accompanied by Lance Archer as Callis is apparently gone for the night. The Five Tool Player and/or the Pride of Professional wrestling was out next, dwarfed by The Ass Man.

The bell rang ten minutes into the hour. Fletcher waited while Bowens encouraged a scissor chant. Bowens and Fletcher locked up and Fletcher forced Bowens into the corner. Fletcher mocked Billy, bringing him up unnecessarily onto the apron. Bowens talked him down and they returned to the match.

They locked up again, with Bowens forcing Fletcher back into the corner. Bowens locked in a side headlock, but Fletcher shot him off the ropes and dropped him with a shoulder block. Fletcher missed a running kick and Bowens rolled him up into a two count.

Bowens caught Fletcher with a kick as he went for a leapfrog and then connected with a jumping DDT. Bowens hit and Olympic slam (that Schiavone called a fallaway slam) and went for the pin. Fletcher kicked out at two.

Fletcher hit a sudden scoop slam and then backdropped a charging Bowens onto the apron. Fletcher hit the opposite ropes and connected with a running kick that knocked Bowens to the floor as they went to the first break. [c]

The returned from commercial with Fletcher in control. Fletcher set up a suplex, but Bowens dropped. Fletcher delivered athree knees to the midsection and went for the suplex again. Bowens slipped out and hit a pair kicks. Bowens went for the famouser, but Fletcher dodged it.

Fletcher went for the suplex again, but Bowens countered it into a gourdbuster and then delivered the Famouser. Bowens went for the pin but only got two. Back on their feet, Fletcher slipped behind Bowens and executed a half and half suplex.

Bowens rolled to ringside and Fletcher followed. Fletcher set up for a powerbomb onto the apron, much to the chagrin of Cole on commentary. Bowens escaped, lifted Fletcher onto his shoulder and dropped Fletcher face first onto the apron.

Fletcher rolled into the ring and Bowens followed, nailing Fletcher with a. big lariat. He went for the pin but Fletcher kicked out nat two. Bowens went to the top rope, but Fletcher caught him with a kick on the turnbuckle.

Fletcher climbed up and went for a superplex, but Bowens slipped out and sropped Fletcher into the ropes. Bowens hit a kick and nailed a twisting DDT off of the rope. Bowens went for the pin but fletcher kicked out at two.

Bowens set up for the Mollywhop, but Fletcher must’ve heard him yell “Mollywhop,” ‘cause he easily ducked it. Fletcher hit a forearm and a boot to the face. Fletcher hit the ropes and ran into the rock, paper, scissor combination of strikes from Bowens.

Bowens set up for the Mollywhop again but ran right into a sudden thrust kick from Fletcher. Fletcher followed it up with a huge sitout powerbomb straight into the pin, but Bowens barely kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted for Bowens at Fletcher hit a running kick in the corner. Bowens countered a brainbuster attempt with The Arrival twisting slam. He went for the pin again, but Fletcher kicked out again at two. Bowens went for a third Mollywhop, but Fletcher rolled to the safety of ringside.

Bowens went to the top rope and jumped into some kind of ugly flying attack that nailed Fletcher. Both men wearily rolled into the ring as Lance Archer attacked Billy Gunn at ringside.

Bowens was distracted by the attack which allowed Fletcher to connect with a running kick. Fletcher went straight into the sheer drop brainbuster. Fletcher hooked the leg and got the three count.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 12:00

(White’s Take: It’s not clear if Bowens actually wants to win matches. He seems mostly concerned with yelling out the ridiculous name of his finisher before attempting it and also being distracted when the unnecessarily tall doofus gets attacked at ringside. Fletcher, on the other hand, definitely wants to win and continues to close the deal.)

-They showed a video package highlighting the “American Hero,” MJF and his impending match with Mistico at Grand Slam Mexico.

-Carlos Cabrera was in the center of the ring to talk about Grand Slam Mexico. Carlos welcomed Atlantis, who entered alongside Atlantis Jr. Carlos didn’t have a chance to ask Atlantis anything before FTR’s music hit.

FTR entered as Stokely began talking, taking issue with Carlos using the phrase “living legends.” Stokely said something about Atlantis being so old he might defecate on himself on live television. Stokely continued to run down FTR’s recent accomplishments, including taking down The Rock N Roll Express and Nigel. Stokely said Nigel is popping pills (melatonin). He went on to say Garcia is contemplating retirement and joining OnlyFans. Stokely added that Cope is sitting at home.

Stokely finally got to his point, saying FTR has performed in every great venue in the world, with the exception of Arena Mexico. Dax took the mic to a chorus of boos and said he’s excited about AEW and CMLL’s partnership. Dax asks Atlantis how they would’ve faired in the 30s with those guys, but he didn’t give him a chance to answer.

Dax asked Atlantis how many Depends he goes through, which caused him and Atlantis Jr to attack. FTR quickly got control and set up for a spike piledriver. Adam Cole rushed the ring to break it up, but The Callis Family and Hechicero hit the ring.

Templario and Bandido entered the fray and the twelve or so men continued to brawl in the ring. Brody King’s music hit, bringing out the big man, and he was finally able to run off the heels. Bandido and Templario hit dives onto the heels at ringside, leaving Dax alone in the ring.

Atlantis hit Dax with a spinebuster. Dax rolled to ringside, but Atlantis cashed him dawn and continued to pummel him. Dax eventually escaped through the crowd.

(White’s Take: Big Stoke still weirdly seems to fit with FTR. I will be excited once we’re past the Grand Slam Mexico show and we can work FTR into an AEW-focused storyline, hopefully bolstering the tag division.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Bill said they’ve been cracking skulls and stacking W’s. Keith thanked Bill for having his back against Gates of Agony. Bill said if there’s another tag team out there…and apparently there is another one as The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anothony Henry) wandered onto the scene. They challenged Big Bill and Bryan Keith to a match, which was accepted.

-Back in the arena, Mercedes Mone’s music played, bringing out Mercedes, looking nice without her titles. Luckily, all the titles were stacked on a table at ringside. Mercedes hopped on the mic briefly and said people talk about her, not the other way around. Mercedes took a seat the table with a white tablecloth and a spread of food, including another steak.

(2) JULIA HART (w/Skye Blue) vs. “TIMELESS” TONI STORM (w/Luther)

Julia Hart’s music started as the lights went down. She walked from the side of the stage to the center where she was joined by Skye Blue. The screen went black and white bringing out “Timeless:” Toni Storm. She made her way to the ring, accompanied by Luther. The crowd chanted for her as she took a glance at the food at Mercedes’ table.

Skye Blue blindsided Toni and beat her down at ringside. The referee sent Skye Blue to the back as Julia continued to stomp on Toni. The ref and doctors checked on Toni as Julia looked at the camera and shrugged, “Sorry guys, it’s over.”

Mercedes dined as Luther tried to pump up the crowd. Toni seemed to be okay and rolled into the ring. The ref checked with her, and Toni yelled at her to “ring the bloody bell already.” She obliged and the match started 40 minutes into the first hour.

Julia immediately attacked Toni in the corner and stomped her down into the mat. Julia went to the top rope and almost completely missed her moonsault, for which Nigel tried to cover. Julia went for the pin but Toni kicked out at two.

Toni came back with a dropkick that knocked Julia onto the apron. Toni charged and knocked her to ringside with a hip attack. Toni told the camera they’d be right back as they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Julia clubbed Toni with a short-arm clothesline. Julia took Toni by the arm and climbed the ropes Old School style, but Toni swept her foot out. Julia landed on the ropes and Toni shook the ropes to add injury to insult.

Toni followed it up with a pair of German suplexes and a belly to back suplex. Toni then delivered a perfect fisherman’s suplex and held on for the pin, but Julia kicked out at two. Mercedes looked as Toni set up for the hip attack on Julia in the corner.

Toni ran into the corner where Julia caught her in a weak looking tarantula hold. She let go of it after five and then locked in an octopus hold on Toni in the center of the ring. Toni struggled to the ropes and broke the hold.

Toni came back with a two-handed chokebomb straight into a pin, but Julia kicked out at two. Julia came back with a leg trip and climbed back to the top rope. Julia went for another moonsault, but Toni rolled out of the way. Julia managed to land on her feet, but Toni caught her with a small package (The Big Package) and got the three count.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 9:00

Mercedes looks unimpressed and walked to the ring as Toni lay injured on the mat, holding the title above her head. Mercedes stood over her and allowed Toni to get to her feet. Mercedes sensually sniffed Toni’s her and then knocked Toni to the mat. Mercedes beat Toni down until Mina Shirakawa’s music played.

Mina rolled into the ring to aid Toni as Mercedes bailed to ringside. As Mina checked on Toni, Mercedes slipped back into the ring and dropped Mina. Mercedes threw Mina to ringside and posed with the Women’s World Title. She told Toni to kiss the title goodbye as she shoved it into her face.

(White’s Take: Julia has improved a lot and has a certain aura, but this match brought the clunk. Overall, Toni still looked Strong, and it continued to build towards Mercedes and Toni at All In. Presumably, Mercedes will need to take out Mina Shirakawa at some point on her journey.)

-Backstage Lexy with Ricochet. Ricochet reiterated that he’s looking for a group of individuals to help with his quest for gold. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson approached Ricochet in the back. Ricochet said he’s looking for ultra-athletes to help navigate the unjust waters of AEW. Ricochet said it must be embarrassing for them to play make believe Ricochet week after week. He said there’s something Blake and Lee are missing. “Ahh-ha.” [c]

(3) MARK BRISCOE & TOMOHIRO ISHII & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. MXM COLLECTION (Mansoor & Mason Madden) & TAYA VALKYRIE (w/Johnny TV)

Back from commercial, Mark Briscoe and Tomohiro Ishii entered to Briscoe’s music. Willow’s music hit and she joined her teammates in the ring as Kris Statlander watched on the monitor in the back. Johnny TV and MxM Collection entered as a unit with Taya Valkyrie.

The bell rang and the match started with Ishii and Mansoor 58 minutes into the first hour. Mansoor attempted shoulder blocks on Ishii, but bounced off. They traded chops, but Mansoor couldn’t handle it and tagged in Taya.

Taya got right in Ishii’s face and chopped him. He shrugged it off and tagged in Willow, who connect with a series of chops on Taya. Willow bodyslammed Taya and hit a low crossbody into a pint hat got a one count. Taya rolled out to chat with Johnny TV and Madden entered.

Willow tagged in Briscoe who hit Madden with a running clothesline in the corner. Madden caught Briscoe and dropped him with a standing leg drop. Mansoor entered and they hit a combination low dropkick and huge hip attack from Madden on Briscoe.

[HOUR TWO]

Taya and Johnny TV jumped on the apron to make out, heavily. Briscoe tagged in Willow who backdropped Mansoor to ringside. Taya ran in and Willow dropped her with three consecutive clotheslines. Willow hit Taya in the corner with a running hip attack and then a shotgun dropkick from the second rope.

Tya rolled to ringside, and Willow flipped off of the apron and hit Taya and Johnny at ringside. Briscoe and Ishii chopped away at Madden in the ring before shoulder tackling him to ringside. Mansoor threw Briscoe to ringside, where Madden caught him intthe ropes, allowing Mansoor to a hit a senton on him.

Mansoor got Briscoe onto his shoulder and Madden went to the top rope for the doomsday device, but Ishii hit Madden at the turnbuckle and Briscoe escape. They went for a double superplex, but Mansoor came back with a sunset bomb on Briscoe. Willow pounced Taya out of the ring and then assisted Ishii with the double superplex on Madden.

Briscoe connected with the Froggy ‘Bo on Madden. Taya rolled up Willow from behind, but she kicked out at two. Willow ducked a spin kick from Taya and caught her in gutwrench position. Willow lifted her up and nailed the Dr. Bomb into the pin for the three count.

WINNERS: Mark Briscoe, Ishii & Willow in 7:00

(White’s Take: At a glance, this was the Collision Special: a random multi-man tag match that’s very loosely connected to some ongoing feud. However, the addition of Willow and Taya to the match made it more intriguing. It’s always good to see Willow, and even better seeing her kick ass indiscriminately.)

-The camera caught up with Kris Statlander as she was leaving the building last week. Statlander said she’s done talking about Willow, and there’s no one on the roster like her. Yuta showed up and said he knows things have been tough for her. Yuta said he made a lot of tough choices, and he’s always there if she needs advice. Statlander walked away and ran into Marina. They had a brief stare down before Statlander left.

(4) THE BEAST MORTOS vs. BANDIDO (w/The Outrunners)

Back in the arena, The Beast Mortos entered for the “Standby” match, which was necessary due to the attack on Komander earlier in the night. Bandido entered next, accompanied by the Outrunners.

Th bell rang to start the match nine minutes into the second hour. Mortos charged an dropped Bandido out of nowhere. He followed up with a big right hand before slinging Bandido halfway across the ring by the head.

Bandido tried to come back with a headscissor, but Mortos powered out of it and hit a headbutt on Bandido. Mortos charged Bandido against the ropes, but Bandido flipped him over the ropes to ringside. Bandido hit the opposite ropes and nailed Mortos with a tope suicida.

Bandido threw Mortos back into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Bandido went for a frog splash, but Mortos rolled out of the way. Bandido landed on his feet but turned around into a brutal spear. Mortos dragged Bandido by his mask.

Mortos hit a necktwist with his feet and went for the pin, but Bandido kicked out at two. Mortos tossed Bandido through the ropes, got a running start and executed a spinning tornillo through the ropes, triggering a commercial break. [c]

The returned from commercial with Mortos in control. Bandido dodged Mortos in the corner and then caught him with a boot. Mortos charged again and ran into two feet. Bandido hit the tropes and came back with a spinning headcsissor that took Mortos down.

Bandido military pressed Mortos up and slammed him down. Bandido went to the top rope and connected with a frog splash. He hooked the leg but only got a two count. Mortos dodged the 21-Plex and then executed a crucifix bomb on Bandido. Mortos popped Bandido up into a Samoan drop and went for the pin, but Bandido kicked out at two.

Mortos set Bandido up in tombstone position and lifted him up into a lungblower. Mortos went for the pin, but Bandido kicked out at two. Mortos went for a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, but Bandido countered into a schoolboy for a two count.

Bandido got Mortos onto his shoulder and dropped him face first into a knee. Bandido went to the top rope again, looking for a moonsault, but Mortos caught him. Mortos climbed to the top rope with him. Both men fought to their feet on the top of the turnbuckle. Bandido caught Mortos a flipping fallaway slam from the top rope. Bandido went for the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Bandido in 11:00

(White’s Take: Although it was sad to see Mortos break his new-mask-winning-streak, he looked great up against Bandido. Solid action back and forth.)

-Renee was backstage with Mercedes, and asked what she whispered to Toni. Mercedes said Toni got everything deserved and she’ll get everything she wants at All in. Rennee brought up a tweet of Mercedes challenging the CMLL women’s champ, who magically appeared right next to them. She said “challenge accepted” and then hit Mercedes with a forearm before addressing the camera in Spanish. [c]

-Back from break, Renne was backstage to check on Ospreay’s condition. Hangman asked her how Will was but was interrupted by Matt and nick Jackson. Hangman told them to tell him in “five words” what the hell happened. Matt delivered those fives words: “We. Were. Aiming. For. Swerve.” Matt told Hangman that all he has to do now is stick the landing, and bring the title to the Elite, per the plan. Hangman said there’s no plan and he didn’t ask for their help. He told The Bucks to stay out of his business. And Ospreay’s business. And Swerve’s business. Hangman said if he ever burns downa. Home it ]’ll be bcause he trapped the two of them in it.

Prince Nana peaked his head out of the trainer’s room. The camera followed Nana back in where they were treating Ospreay. Nana asked Swerve if he overheard the exchange between Hangman and The Young Bucks. Swerve said he heard every word.

(White’s Take: Even though this is just a tiny nugget in the overarching storyline between Hangman, Swerve, and Ospreay, it’s cool to get a development from a major storyline on Collision.)

(5) “THE TOXIC SPIDER” THEKLA vs. QUEEN AMINATA

-The camera started upside down as Thekla’s music played. She entered the arena as the camera returned right side up. Queen Aminata entered and posed int eh ring as Thekla looked on, crouched int eh corner.

The bell rang to start the match thirty minutes into the second hour. Aminata dodged a spin kick. Aminata dodged a second one and caught. A third, but Thekla took her down with an armdrag. Thekla went for another spin kick, but Aminata rolled out of the way.

Thekla returned to her position couched in the corner. Aminata wanted test of strength, but Thekla slapped her across the face. Aminata responded with a slap of her own. Aminata hit back-to-back snapmares and then a running kick. Thekla rolled to ringside to compose herself.

Thekla stalked Aminata from the apron. Aminata did pushups in the ring, bringing Thekla back in. Aminata caught her in the ropes with a kick. Thekla came back with a tijares followed by a dropkick. Aminata pulled herself up in the ropes as Thekla hopped to the apron. Thekla delivered a stiff kick to the head and they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Thekla caught Aminata in the ropes with a headscissor hold. Thekla released the hold at five and winked at the camera. Aminata swept Thekla’s legs and went into a jackknife cover for a two count.

Aminata connected with a back elbow, a pair of short arm clotheslines and a snap suplex. Aminata hit a spinning fisherman’s neckbreaker. Thekla rolled to the corner and Aminata followed her with a running kick the head the rocked Thekla. Aminata dragged Thekla out of the ropes and went for the pin, but Thekla got her shoulder up at two (actually not, but they stopped the count anyway).

Aminata whipped Thekla into the ropes and Thekla caught herself in the ropes, like a spider and hit Aminata with a kick. Thekla went for a victory roll, but Aminata caught her with a headbutt. Aminata grabbed Thekla’s head with her feet and repeatedly slammed her face first into her rear end (like the Devil’s Kiss, but into Aminata’s butt instead of the mat).

Aminata went to the top rope and stuck Thekla with a double foot stomp. Aminata went for the pin, but Thekla kicked out at two. Aminata went for a German suplex, but Thekla elbowed her way out of it. Thekla rolled Aminata up for a two count.

Thekla went into her spider pose and then caught Aminata with a spear. Thekla followed it up by locking Aminata into The Deathtrap submission. Aminata tapped out.

WINNER: Thekla in 11:00

(White’s Take: This was a good match…a little too good. It seemed like Queen Aminata dominated this match at times. Which is crazy since she appears infrequently on TV and hasn’t accomplished anything of note. Meanwhile, Thekla looked like she was really struggling in just her second match when she should logically be kept strong and dangerous.)

Thekla celebrated with spider pose as Schiavone rand down some of the matches on the upcoming Grand Slam Mexico card.

-Lex was backstage with Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. Kip said Christian wasn’t present because Nick needs a chance to relax after all his hard work. Kip added that Nick’s mom wasn’t there either ‘cause Christian needed to put in some hard work with her. Kip revealed that he had a surprise for Nick, and they threw to a video package highlighting Nick’s performance in the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament. Nick said he loved it. Kip told Nick that Christian is proud of him and he doesn’t know where he or Nick would be without Christian. [c]

-They returned from commercial with Schiavone throwing to a replay of Okada’s vicious attack on Kenny Omega that ended Dynamite and/or began Collision.

(6) THE CALLIS FAMILY (Konosuke Takeshita & Lance Archer & Josh Alexander w/Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) & HECHICERO vs. DANIEL GARCIA (w/Daddy Magic) & THE PARAGON (Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

The Callis Family entered as a family with Hechicero. Takeshita appeared to be the leader with Callis out of the building. Garcia entered next with Daddy Magic before the Paragon entered to Adam Cole’s music. Daddy Magic joined the commentary team.

The bell rang 51 minutes into the show with Hechicero starting things out against Garcia. Garcia took control with an arm wrench, but Hechicero escaped. Hechicero posed, prompting Garcia to dance. Garcia went for a leapfrog, but Hechicero picked the leg. Hechicero hit a rising knee strike in the corner and tagged in Takeshita.

Takeshita went for a suplex but Garcia escaped and tagged in Cole. Cole hit a forearm strike but ran into a pump kick. Takeshita went for a dead lift German suplex, but Cole escaped and landed an enziguri. Cole tagged in Strong who tagged in Kyle and they hit a combination backbreaker and knee drop on Takeshita.

Strong went for a running knee in the corner, but Takehisa caught him and dropped him face first into the turnbuckle. Archer got the tag and charged in. Archer dropped Strong with a big boot and then caught Kyle with a sidewalk slam. Archer knocked Garcia and Cole off the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Kyle and Alexander traded strikes in the center of the ring. Kyle and Alexander took each other down with a simultaneous clothesline. Both guys were down and went for the tag.

Garcia and Takeshita both got the tag. Garcia fired up with strikes on Takeshita. Garcia hit two clotheslines, but neither one took him down. Garcia ran into a boot but hit the ropes again and dropped Takeshita with the third clothesline.

Garcia climbed Takeshita in the corner and delivered ten punches. Garcia executed a tornado snap suplex from the middle rope and held on. Takeshita tried to counter it, but Garcia turned it into a rolling neckbreaker.

Takeshita surprised Garica will a rollup for a two count. Takeshita went for the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Garcia spun out and locked Takeshita into the Dragon Tamer. As he sat down into the hold, Alexander charged in and kicked him in the face.

Alexander set Garcia up for the C4 spike, but Garcia backdropped him out of it and made the tag to Strong. Strong hit a slam on Alexander and then a dropkick on Takeshita. Strong took out Hechicero with a. dropkick through the ropes. Back in the ring, Strong caught Alexander with a gutbuster followed by the running sick kick.

Strong locked Alexander into a cloverleaf submission. Everyone entered and Adam Cole caught Takeshita with a figure four, Kyle locked a guillotine choke onto Archer, and Garcia put Hechicero into the DragomTamer.

Archer rammed Kyle into everyone breaking up all the submissions. Kyle low bridged Archer to the apron and Strong knocked him off. Rocky and Trent hopped on the apron and got knocked off by Kyle and Strong.

Kyle, Strong and the referee had a disagreement about who the legal man was. Takeshita slid in and caught Strong with a forearm. Strong collapsed back into Alexander who delivered a German suplex into the pin that got the three count.

WINNERS: The Callis Family & Hechicero in 12:00

(White’s Take: Maybe it’s just being at the end of four hours of wrestling, but this match dragged and seems to serve no purpose whatsoever. As far as I can tell, it doesn’t matter who wins, they’re just going to rebook the same match with slightly different teams next week. And that match won’t matter either. This match was full of great workers and Roddy Strong still stands out as someone moving with a sense of urgency and delivering crisp offense. But, there are just so many people in and around the ring, with the rules being flaccid at best, resulting mostly in shrugs until the match inevitably ended.)

-Tony Schiavone had news from Tony Khan that next week would feature a 12-man tag match with most of these participants, but adding Fletcher, Brody King, and a few more people. The Callis Family celebrated as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: If they’re searching for a permanent new timeslot for Collision, I do not recommend immediately after Dynamite. These four hour blocks are not the answer. My guess is viewership for the second half (the Collision half) is up compared to Saturdays, but people are likely mentally checked out. Or they turn it off at ten because Dynamite is over and nothing happens on Collision. Outside of the additional intrigue in the Ospreay/Hangman/Swerve dynamic, there’s not much to talk about from Collision. But there were matches. Oh yes, plenty of matches.