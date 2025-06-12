FREE PODCAST 6/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Griffin & Krol: Omega-Ospreay contract signing, Callis-Okada angle, Swerve-Ospreay draw, more (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Griffin to discuss the June 11 edition of AEW Dynamite including the Kenny Omega-Kazuchika Okada contract signing and post-match angle with Don Callis. PWTorch contributor Eric Krol joined the show to react to that segment, also. Plus, was the Swerve Strickland-Will Ospreay 30 minute draw a mistake, thoughts on women’s division in AEW, MJF-Mistico hype, and more with live chat, live caller, and mailbag interactions.

