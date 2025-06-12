VIP PODCAST 6/11 – WKH – AEW Summer Blockbuster Review: Okada-Omega contract signing, Don Callis angle, Swerve vs. Ospreay, MJF-Mistico angle, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 11 “Summer Blockbuster” double-header episode of AEW Dynamite and Collision back-to-back. This included Kenny Omega defending his International Title against three challengers, Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada becoming official, Toni Storm in a tag match with Mercedes Mone at ringside, Will Ospreay following up on last week’s angle, Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe, and more on Dynamite itself. Then a brief rundown of Collision that followed with a lot of multi-man matches.

