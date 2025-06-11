FREE PODCAST 6/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Prestige, DPW, and West Coast Pro Wrestling’s Unit3D including Sinner & Saint vs. Cowboy Way, Alexander vs. Lee, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Unit3D, a combined show from Prestige Wrestling, Deadlock Pro, and West Coast Pro, with a main event of Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams) vs. Cowboy Way (One Called Manders & Thomas Shire), Cedric Alexander against Trevor Lee in a spectacular match, Alan Angels faces Jordan Oliver, and much more. For VIP listeners, we head to House of Glory for the culmination of some long-running storylines when upstart Daron Richardson defends the Cruiserweight Title against Amazing Red and Mike Santana faces Tomohiro Ishiii for the HOG World Belt.

