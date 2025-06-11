FREE PODCAST 6/11 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell evaluate FTR in AEW, Triple H compared to Khan and Cody on Q&As, MLW, Impact, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (6-9-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They evaluate WWE Backlash hype, make predictions, and look at what might be next for key wrestlers, then discuss FTR in AEW, Triple H compared to Khan and Cody on Q&As with the media, Dynamite, MLW on DAZN, the Impact Slammiversary loaded main event, YouTube views for secondary tier of wrestling companies, and much more.

