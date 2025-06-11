News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 6/11 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-8-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: What if Vince McMahon didn’t sign Hulk Hogan in mid-’80s? Who could have headlined early WrestleManias instead? (107 min.)

June 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 8, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. In a Mailbag special, they addressed why there wasn’t a Jerry Lawler career box set release by WWE, what would have happened to the WWF in the mid-’80s if Hulk Hogan hadn’t signed with the WWF (could Ric Flair have filled his shoes, or someone else?), and more listener questions following-up on last week’s Greatest Wrestler of All-Time discussion, and much more. A lot of off-beat but fun historical and current event questions are in the mix.

