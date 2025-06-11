AEW DYNAMITE “SUMMER BLOCKBUSTER” RESULTS (6/11): Keller’s report on Swerve vs. Ospreay 2, Storm vs. Julia Hart, Hurt Syndicate vs. Speedball & Knight & Komander, Thekla vs. Queen Aminata, Omega-Okada contract signing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

“SUMMER SPECTACULAR”

JUNE 11, 2025

PORTLAND, ORE. AT MODA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,354 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,724. The arena has a capacity of 6,000 spectators for this set-up and over 20,000 for concerts and basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-Excalibur introduced the show as Luther pulled Toni Storm in a bike cart trailer. Then Christopher Daniels talked to “Hangman” Page backstage. He said he can’t fight all of Jon Moxley’s crew by himself. He said he has friends in his locker room who will be there for him when he needs it. He said he wants to try to rectify the harsh feelings others have about him. He told him he gave him something to think about. (The mic sounded like wind was blowing on it the whole time.) As the camera watched Hangman enter the arena, Jon Moxley appeared and his crew followed behind Hangman.

-The Dynamite opening theme aired. Then pyro blasted as they showed the entrance stage and a impressive looking crowd of under 4,000. (The set-up genuinely looked really good for a crowd of this size.)

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana)

Ospreay made his entrance first. Excalibur talked about their match at Forbidden Door last summer. The bell rang 5 minutes into the hour. Swerve held out his hand. Fans chanted “Shake his hand!” Ospreay did. Fans cheered. They held on and it turned into a test of handshake strength. The crowd went entirely silent, which was weird. (Also weird is the announcers are on camera opposite the hard camera.) They engaged in a series of moves and counter-moves that got a rise out of the crowd. As they faced off again, Ospreay began bleeding from his nose. The ref put on his gloves. Ian mentioned it and said perhaps it was early “inadvertent” contact or flight-related. They followed up with a traditional collar and elbow hookup. Swerve elbowed Ospreay across the side of his head. More blood flowed. Ospreay kneeled for a few extra seconds, then ran the ropes and took Swerve down with a head scissors and standing Skytwister Press for a near fall. Excalibur said, “We can only speculate what’s going on with Ospreay’s nose.” He said if he has a broken nose, he will have labored breathing.

Swerve avoided a leaping Ospreay at ringside and then kicked him from teh ring apron. He hit a Flatliner in the ring and then scored a two count. Osprea lifted his shoulder. Taz said he thinks hooking a leg on a pin attempt is overrated.

ANNOUNCED MATCHES AND SEGMENTS

Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland 2

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart (with Mercedes Mone on commentary)

The Hurt Syndicate vs. “Speedball” Bailey & Komander & Kevin Knight – Trios match

TayJay vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Kyle Fletcher vs. Anthony Bowens

Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

Mistico returns

Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada All In contract signing