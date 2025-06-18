AEW Summer Blockbuster Special Ratings Report: Minute-by-minute trends over the course of four hours, including how the six minute Omega-Okada video feature did with viewers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Wednesday, AEW ran back-to-back episodes of Dynamite and Collision on TBS. As would be expected, viewership dropped during the second two-hour Collision portion due to the major advertised segments taking place during Dynamite, it getting quite late for viewers, and the sheer length of the show that not every viewer is committed to. PWTorch has obtained some data on the minute-by-minute trends for the two hour show as tabulated by Nielsen Media.

The show, as usual, peaked in the opening three minutes due to an overlap of viewers from the lead-in show who didn’t tune out yet. It was around 850,000 viewers the first two minutes.

It settled in the low-to-mid 600s from the 4 minute mark to the 20 minute mark. During the Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay 30 minute draw, it peaked with over 703,000 and 700,000 viewers 22 and 23 minutes into the hour. It dropped back into the 600s for the duration of the match.

It spiked to 713,000 and 721,000 for the post-match angle including The Young Bucks and Death Riders. Most of the rest of the first hour hovered in the mid-to-high 500s.

The second hour held the audience in the mid-to-high 500s also. When the special six minute video package aired on the history of Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada, there was a slight drop in viewership. The few minutes before the video started drew 592,000, 588,000, and 560,000. The video itself drew 537,000, 520,00, 532,000, 538,000, 569,000, and 544,000.

During the commercial break, it dropped into the high 400s, but rebounded to over 500,000 for the final four minutes of the first two hours.

The bulk of the first 30 minutes of Collision drew in the 400s, with some minutes above 500,000. The fourth hour is when there was a bigger drop with frequent sub-400,000 minutes early and then mostly viewership in the mid-300s until it dipped below 300,000 into the 200s for the final 15 minutes. The last ten minutes drew 284,000, 277,000, 222,00, 227,000, 229,000, 230,000, 239,000, 266,000, 265,000, and 269,000.