6/18 WWE EVOLVE RESULTS: Sean Legacy vs. The Vanity Project in a Gauntlet match, Zayda Steel & Nikkita Lyons vs. Kali Armstrong & Natalya, Marcus Mathews vs. Jordan Oasis

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

JUNE 18, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

-Kali Armstrong’s Evolve title victory was recapped, including the attack on her by Nikkita Lyons and Zayda Steel, setting up the tag team match tonight with Natalya as Armstrong’s partner.

(1) ZAYDA STEEL & NIKKITA LYONS vs. KALI ARMSTRONG & NATALYA

Steel and Lyons gyrated excessively as they awaited their opponents. Armstrong and Lyons started the match by trading shoves. Armstrong missed some strikes, but Lyons connected. After a pair of tags, Natalya schooled Steel until Lyons was able to connect with a boot to Natalya’s head from the corner. [c]

Back from the break, Natalya was trying to break free from Lyons to tag her partner, but the heel team effectively cut off the ring. Quick tags from the heel team as they dominated Natalya. Lyons grounded the veteran with a rear chinlock. Natalya suffered a series of kicks from Steel but crawled underneath her legs to make the hot tag to the champion. Armstrong came in and lit up her opponents. She went for a pin on Steel, but Lyons broke it up. Natalya equalized Lyons, which didn’t sit too well with Armstrong, who thought she had everything under control.

Natalya tagged herself in as Armstrong was running the ropes in preparation for the Kali Connection, which she obliterated Steel with. Nattie came in and applied the sharpshooter on Steel for the tap-out victory. Armstrong seemed pleased with the result. Natalya was eyeballing Kali’s title belts as their hands were raised.

WINNERS: Kali Armstrong & Natalya at 8:24.

(Miller’s Take: Perfectly fine opening tag match. Steel has a marketable look and the potential to go along with it. Armstrong can really go. She’s quick as a wink, and her execution is explosive. Lyons and Steel may seem like an odd pairing, but they worked well together.)

-Timothy Thatcher and Sean Legacy were talking with Stevie Turner. Legacy asked for a title match against Evolve Champion Jackson Drake. Turner said there was a long line. Legacy offered to run a gauntlet against The Vanity Project for a title shot. Turner agreed. Thatcher shook his head in disbelief as Legacy made his exit and told Turner, “He’s gotta learn, doesn’t he?”

-Chuey Martinez was with Jordan Oasis and Marcus Mathers. Oasis said Jackson Drake was a WWE ID prospect, and he won the Evolve title. As he expressed his desire to take on Drake, Mathers said he wanted the same. [c]

-In the women’s locker room, Masyn Holiday and Layla Diggs wondered aloud who the perpetrator of the series of sneak attacks is. Jin Tala and Kendal Grey stood up and Grey accused Zara Zakher, who took offense to the accusation and challenged Grey to a match. Chantel Monroe sat in the background looking extremely disinterested.

(2) MARCUS MATHERS vs. JORDAN OASIS – WWE ID Showcase match

Oasis’s schtick is that he’s a nomadic indy wrestler living out of his backpack, which he carries to the ring with him. The two men shook hands at the bell. Oasis took Mathers down with a headlock. A criss-cross led to Oasis missing a senton, but then catching Mathers with an overhead throw. He hit the senton this time, but only got two out of it.

Peter Rosenberg made the inevitable remark about not confusing Marcus Mathers with Marshall Mathers. Yeah, I saw that coming. Oasis barely grazed Mathers with his blackout cannonball. Mathers hit a kick that looked like it missed, but it may have just been a bad camera angle. He did follow that up with a perfectly executed somersault plancha to Oasis on the floor. Back in the ring, Mathers hit a 450 splash for the pin.

WINNER: Marcus Mathers at 5:04.

(Miller’s Take: Basic match that was clunky in a couple of spots. Not much else to say about this one.)

-After the match, the two men shook hands again, but Oasis pushed Mathers out of the way as Keanu Carver charged in and flattened Oasis. He picked up Mathers over his head and pitched him on top of Oasis on the outside. Carver grabbed a mic and blamed the WWE ID program for costing him the Evolve title. He said he was going to send them all back to the bingo halls where they came from.

-A video package of Tate Wilder aired, where he espoused the virtues of being a cowboy. A graphic said, “coming soon”. [c]

-Kylie Rae challenged Wendy Choo to a Last Woman Standing match next week. Also next week will be Zara Zakher vs. Kendal Grey.

(3) THE VANITY PROJECT (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes & Bryce Donovan w/Zayda Steel & Jackson Drake) vs. SEAN LEGACY – Gauntlet match

Legacy took on Ricky Smokes first and tore into him at the bell. Smokes eventually gained the upper hand and speared Legacy for a two-count. Legacy planted Smokes with a devastating DDT, followed by a German suplex that folded Smokes in half. He hit Shambles at 3:41 to pin Smokes.

Brad Baylor was next up and immediately gained the upper hand. Legacy hit a beautiful springboard dropkick on the Ricky Schroeder lookalike, but Baylor recovered quickly. Legacy was noticeably favoring his left knee. He went for Shambles, but his knee gave out. Baylor took notice and worked on the knee a bit. With Baylor on the floor, Legacy grazed Baylor with a somersault plancha. Back in the ring, Baylor superplexed Legacy, who managed to hang on and cradle Baylor for a three-count at 9:02.

Bryce Donovan slid into the ring and hit a big boot to the face to pin Legacy at 9:21.

WINNERS: The Vanity Project at 9:21.

(Miller’s Take: By the number gauntlet match, with Legacy vanquishing the first two foes before falling to the third. Donovan’s time in the ring was short, as he’s the least polished of the group.)

-After the match, Jackson Drake attacked Legacy, with the rest of The Vanity Project joining in. Drake grabbed a mic and began running his mouth until Lince Dorado ran them all out of the ring with a chair. The Vanity Project then surrounded the ring, but Dorado said he didn’t come alone. The LWO, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro ran to the ring and cleaned house of the heel faction.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Not bad, but a forgettable outing this week. It was good to see Natalya actually pull off a submission victory with the Sharpshooter for a change. The Vanity Project vs. the LWO seems to loom on the horizon. Other than that, not much in the way of storyline advancement and not much else to talk about. See you next week for NXT!