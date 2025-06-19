WWE NXT Ratings Report (6/17): Viewership and key demo data plus ten-week averages, comparisons to past two years for show with Women’s Eliminator matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (6/17) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 660,000 viewers, compared to 729,000 the prior week and the 684,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 666,000.

One year ago this week on USA Network, NXT drew 724,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 667,000.

Two years ago this week on USA Network, NXT drew 773,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 610,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.16 rating, compared to 0.20 and 0.15 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.26 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.23 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.17.

The announced matches and segments were…

Trick Williams & A.J. Francis & Rich Swann vs. Elijah & Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura – Six-Man Tag Team match

Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan – NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator match

Zaria vs. Izzi Dame – NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator match

Thea Hail vs. Jaida Parker – NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator match

Lola Vice vs. Jordynne Grace – NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator match

Blake Monroe NXT Contract signing

