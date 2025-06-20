WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: A compilation of John Cena being attacked could be the cathartic experience you’re looking for

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With 17 World Championships to his name, John Cewna is the most decorated wrestler in WWE history. That means that he has done a lot of winning with tons of successful title defenses.

Along the way, primarily as a defending babyface, his opponents have a lot of ways of trying to weaken him in time for the title defense. Sometimes, things get done face to face. But other times, he has been attacked by surprise. The WWE YouTube channel has uploaded another WWE Playlist, this time featuring some of the many times that Cena has been ambushed throughout his career. At nearly a half an hour runtime, it’s clear that WWE has booked Cena being ambushed many times over the years.

The attack on him by Rusev stands out in a very particular way. Rusev didn’t beat up Cena in the normal way by using his fists or slamming him on the ground. He took chains that he already had in his hands, put him in The Accolade, and then pulled the chains across his face.

This video was inspired by last week’s attack by Ron Killings on Smackdown. R-Truth didn’t get the Undisputed WWE Championship, so his transformation to Killings shows that Cena will face a much different man whenever they face each other next for the championship.

The contents of this video stands in stark contrast to the “Super Cena” moniker that people have given him. But that’s honestly a sign of good booking that has worked over the years. Showing stars suffering for a while builds up their character and garners sympathy towards them by the fans, plus creates a sense of vulnerability that perhaps Cena would lose his title.

For people who just don’t like Cena, especially these days but perhaps all along, this video compilation can perhaps be a fun, cathartic 30 minute escape.