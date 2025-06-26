AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (6/25): Big drop in viewership this week after big surge last week, viewership and key demo data, ten-week averages, past year comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (6/25) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 613,000 viewers, compared to 736,000 the prior week and the 597,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 627,000. Additional viewers watch AEW Dynamite on Max streaming service as of Jan. 1, 2025, and those viewers are not part of the TBS data.

There’s been more volatility in viewership the last ten weeks compared to the average so far this year through six months, with a standard deviation the last ten weeks of 59,000 compared to 44,000 on average year-to-date. Last year, through six months, the standard deviation week to week was 78,000, so viewership on average is more steady this year for Dynamite than last year.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 680,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 692,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 809,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 855,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.15 rating, compared to 0.22 and 0.17 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.22 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.23.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.24 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

Ranking:

AEW Dynamite finished no. 15 among all shows in the key demo on Wednesday night. The NBA Draft on ESPN and ABC finished no. 1 and no. 2. ESPN drew a 0.67 demo rating compared to Dynamite’s 0.15, so four-and-a-half times the 18-49 audience.

Attendance:

WrestleTix reported that 2,411 tickets had been distributed as of 30 minutes before showtime; the arena was set up for 2,658. The arena has a capacity of 7,141 spectators when configured for concerts.

The announced matches and segments:

Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong vs. Bandido – Men’s Casino Gauntlet Qualifying match

Willow Nightingale vs. Athena vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander – Women’s Casino Gauntlet Qualifying match

