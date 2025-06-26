AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (6/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Where: Kent, Wash. at accesso ShoWare Center

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported ??? tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 11,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Adam Cole vs. Josh Alexander – AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge

Christian Cage & Nick Wayne vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher

Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue

Templario & Brody King vs. Hechicero & Rocky Romero

FTR will address The Outrunners

