AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (6/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

June 26, 2025

When: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Where: Kent, Wash. at accesso ShoWare Center

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported ??? tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 11,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Adam Cole vs. Josh Alexander – AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge
  • Christian Cage & Nick Wayne vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
  • Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher
  • Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue
  • Templario & Brody King vs. Hechicero & Rocky Romero
  • FTR will address The Outrunners

