AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (6/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Thursday, June 26, 2025
Where: Kent, Wash. at accesso ShoWare Center
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Attendance: WrestleTix reported ??? tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 11,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Adam Cole vs. Josh Alexander – AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge
- Christian Cage & Nick Wayne vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
- Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher
- Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue
- Templario & Brody King vs. Hechicero & Rocky Romero
- FTR will address The Outrunners
