FREE PODCAST 6/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Is Seth a weak heel champion, TNA loses “World Title status,” does TNA “deserve to survive,” the Owens interference in Cesaro-Cena (121 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-30-2015), PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchel guest hosting for Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to discuss with live callers the previous night’s WWE Raw, the awful rating, is Seth Rollins too weak of a heel champion, what’s ahead of Brock Lesnar, the state of TNA, Matt Morgan’s return, and many more topics with live callers and emails.
Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed Tough Enough’s new season, TNA losing “World Title status,” does TNA “deserve to survive,” the Kevin Owens interference in the Cesaro vs. John Cena match, and more.
