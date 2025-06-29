NJPW 6/29 Tanahshi Jam results including Goto defending IWGP World Hvt. Championship vs. Sabre

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Zack Sabre Jr. beat Hirooki Goto today to capture the IWGP World Hvt. Championship for the second time today at Tanahashi Jam.

Tanahashi Jam was a live event held by NJPW that was only aired on Japanese TV. It did not air on NJPW World or anywhere outside of Japan. The show was presented as an event presented by NJPW president Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The match went close to 30 minutes and Sabre was able to beat Goto via submission with an arm bar. Goto beat Sabre at New Beginning in Osaka and had unexpected success as champion with the Japanese fans getting behind him during his 138 day title reign.

Goto and Sabre’s match at Tanahashi Jam was their third match with the IWGP World Hvt. Championship on the line. Their last match at Resurgence in May went to a double pinball draw leading to today’s rubber match in Nagoya. Sabre now will most likely head into the G1 Climax Tournament as champion giving the tournament a much different look than was expected had Goto retained the title today.

The complete results from Tanahashi Jam are as follows:

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Naomichi Marufuji beat Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa

Zack Sabre Jr. beat Hirooki Goto to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

El Phantasmo beat Taiji Ishimori to retain the NJPW World TV Championship

Master Wato & Yoh & El Desperado & Dragon Kid beat Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sanda & Douki & Sho

Boltin Oleg beat Yuji Nagata to retain the NEVER Openweight Championship

Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita & Evil beat Yoshi-Hashi & Taichi & Tomohiro Ishii, & Yuya Uemura

Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Umino & Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Leona & Hiromu Takahashi & Tatsumi Fujinami

Katsuya Murashima vs. Daiki Odashima went to a time limit draw