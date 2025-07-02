AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/2): Keller’s report on Okada vs. Ibushi, Mercedes vs. Shirakawa for the TBS Title, Swerve & Ospreay vs. Mortos & Dralistico, Fox vs. MJF vs. Brodie vs. Bowens

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JULY 2, 2025

ONTARIO, CALIF. AT TOYOTA ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS & MAX

Commentators: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier this week that 4,613 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,865. The arena has a capacity of 11,089 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Dynamite opening, Excalibur introduced the show and noted it’s the 300th episode.l

-“Hangman” Adam Page came out and told Jon Moxley “you’d have to kill me before I let this chance pass me by.” He said he won’t the Elites or the Death Riders cost him the match, either. He said like all of Moxley’s matches, he knows they are coming, so he will welcome them. He yelled that he wanted this to be a Texas Death match. (That explains the numerous references to “death” in this promo.) Moxley’s entrance theme played and he made his way to the ring with Marina Shafir. Excalibur explained that a Texas Death match is no DQ, anything goes.

Mox entered the ring and said it appeared Hangman wanted to put all his chops on the table – your life, your health, your career. He then said Hangman doesn’t want to win because in reality, he’s happy where he is. He said he liked winning the Owen Hart tournament, but being at the very top of the mountain is for someone else. “I live for pressure,” Mox said. Fans chanted, “Shut the f— up.” He said people call themselves the best in the world, but “that’s basic bitch shit.” He said he is much more than that. He said he will show the entire world at All In exactly who he is and exactly what a World Champion looks like. He said he doesn’t have inside of him what it takes to take the AEW World Title from him. He said he doesn’t have what it takes to go as far as he needs to in order to win a Texas Death match against him. He said he wouldn’t walk away from it.

Hangman slapped Mox. Mox tackled Hangman and punched away at him. Hangman reversed him and pounded away. He pulled out a fork, but Mox blocked it. Wheeler Yuta ran in, but Mox knocked him down. Shafir slapped Hangman several times. Hangman stood there and stared at her. Yuta grabbed his leg. Claudio attacked Hangman. Mox left. Claudi gave Hangman a Neutralizer. Ian Riccaboni said they’re trying to humiliate Hangman.

When the Death Riders left, Hangman sat up and asked if that was the best they have. “Bitch, I’m still standing!” he said. Claudio began making his way back to the ring. Samoa Joe showed up and eyed Claudio. Yuta joined Claudioo at the ringside barricade, but Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata showed up. Shafir then wqound up with the brief case, but Hangman blocked her swing and yanked it away from her, sending Shafir to the mat.

Hangman told Mox to be the champion he says he is. “Give me Texas Death!” he yelled. Mox then said, “You want it, you got it, Texas Death!” Exaclibur said that match is just ten days away. Hangman said in all the excitement, he forgot to tell Mox that it’s a lie that he doesn’t have all it takes to win a Texas Death match. “In case you need a reminder I’ll do whatever it takes!” he said. He then gave Shafir his Buckshot Lariat. “What the hell,” said Taz.

-“Timeless” Toni Storm was with Rachel Brosnahan to promote “Superman.” Storm offered Rachel nicknames. Rachel the Metropolis Maven or Ravishing Raven.

(1) MERCEDES MONE vs. MINA SHIRAKAWA – TBS Title match

Storm made her entrance along with Luther. The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. There was a cake and other food at ringside. They cut to a double-box break several minutes in. [c/db]

Mercedes countered a sharpshooter set-up into an inside cradle for the win.

WINNER: Mercedes in 15:00 to retain the TBS Title.

-When Mercedes attacked Mina afterward, Storm entered to check on Shirakawa. Mercedes then hit Storm from behind with her belt. She licked the icing on the cake and then threw a drink at Luther. She left with her title belt held high.

-Excalibur plugged the Okada vs. Ibushi match as the main event and other scheduled tag matches.

-They showed Matthew & Nicholas Jackson earlier in the day at an airport talking about celebrating the 300th episode of Dynamite. Matthew surprised Nicholas with a new limousine he said he bought with Tony Khan’s credit card. The back was filled with shoe boxes. Nicholas said it’s great having all that power. Matthew said they should ride around and enjoy childhood spots in their hometown that they were near. A video showed them driving to landmarks and reminiscing about their childhood. They swung on a swingset. Nicholas said they might be the only famous people from their town. [c]

-Another brief Jacksons video aired with them showing up at their childhood home. Matthew said it seemed bigger back in the day.

(1) MJF (w/MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley) vs. BRODY KING vs. ANTHONY BOWENS vs. A.R. FOX – Four-way for the no. 2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match

The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. Excalibur said MJF had been trying to bribe Brody King on social media during the last week to take a dive for him in this match. They cut to a double box break at 4:00. [c/db]

MJF brought a chair into the ring at 11:00, but Brody punched the chair into MJF’s face. He scored a two count on MJF. Bowens and Fox got back in the ring, but Brody took down Fox and scored a two count. Fox landed a 450 splash on Brody a minute later for a two count. Bowens landed a spinning elbow to Fox’s chin. MJF gave Bowens a hammerlock DDT. MJF then went after Brody, but Brody blocked a Heat seeker and put MJF in a sleeper. MJF’s eyes rolled back and Brody dropped him to the floor. Bowens kicked Brody and then Fox landed a draping DDT. Bowens gave Fox his Arrival and then played to the crowd. Fox knocked Bowens down and then gave him a Gonzo Bomb. Fox broke up the cover. MJF then put Fox in his Salt of the Earth for the win.

WINNER: MJF in 13:00.

[HOUR TWO]

-The announcers noted MJF will open the Casino Gauntlet battle royal against Mark Briscoe.Briscoe came out and talked about getting his hands on MJF. He wore a t-shirt that said, “MJF Has a Tiny (Kosher) Pickle.” He took issue with MJF calling him a Blue Collar Bitch. He said he wears “blue collar” as a badge of honor, but he takes issue with “bitch.” He proposed to MJF for a talky-talk segment next week with each in the ring with a microphone. Fans chanted, “Talky talk!” MJF asked if fans were really chanting “Talky talk!”

Jet Speed came out and went after Lashley and Benjamin at ringside. They slingshot themselves onto them. Eventually, Lashley and Shelton took over after an attack from behind. MJF sat next to MVP at ringside. MJF said he had $100 on Hurt Syndicate. Kevin Knight pulled himself to his feet and yelled that they didn’t finish the job. Lashley and Benjamin returned to the ring and beat them down again with powerbombs. Knight stood up and yelled, “We won’t back down!” MJF yelled for them to stay down. Lashley and Benjamin returned to the ring and beat them up some more and yelled at them to “stay down.” They left again, but once they got to the stage, Knight said, “We’re still alive.” He said they might know how to hurt people, but they “need to learn how to kill us.” He told Benjamin he “hits like a gitch.” He challenged Benjamin to fight him one-on-one on Collision.

-They showed The Young Bucks arriving in their new custom limo with a “Founding Fathers” decal running along the side. Then the Bucks made their way to the ring.

