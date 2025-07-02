FREE PODCAST 7/2 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell talk Raw Mystery G.M., the WCW choice between Luger and Sting in 1990, NXT and ROH futures (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 29 and 30, 2010.

On the June 29, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to discuss the fallout from the previous night’s WWE Raw, the latest mysterious anonymous G.M. speculation, WCW’s debate of giving the top push to Sting or Lex Luger around 1990, speculation on the direction of NXT, the future of Ring of Honor, and more.

Then on the June 30, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops included a discussion with live callers on WWE Raw’s mystery GM, lengthy discussion on TNA creative issues including Ed Ferrera leaving TNA and whether more creative changes are on the way, plus insight in Vince Russo’s standing in TNA, what it would take for Paul Heyman to enter TNA, the previous night’s NXT, whether Season 2 Rookies would be incorporated into Nexus, C.M. Punk’s injury, Smackdown’s MITB match at the PPV, more opportunities for young talent in WWE, what to do with the re-formed ECW in TNA, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed time off for wrestlers, how to incorporate time off into storylines, Arn Anderson’s promo on Raw, WWE featuring Ric Flair On-Demand, Ricky Steamboat’s DVD, an interesting WWE On-Demand Roundtable discussion of Bruno Sammartino, the death of Chris Adams’s former wife and valet, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO