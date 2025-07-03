FREE PODCAST 7/3 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Bayley & Sasha spoof Taker tribute, Riddle vs. Morrison, Hardy-Sheamus angle, live callers & mailbag (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (7-3-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown including the Matt Riddle opening promo with 10,000 bros and a fixation on his bare feet, three strong singles wrestling matches, Sasha Banks & Bayley spoofing with a straight face the Undertaker tribute video from last week, the Swamp match preview, the show-closing Jeff Hardy-Sheamus’ bartender angle, and more with live callers and emails.

