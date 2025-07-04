FREE PODCAST 7/3 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Punk’s Thuganomics, AEW All In hype, review of Barry Horowitz autobiography, UFC, ZSJ’s title win, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

Analysis of WWE Smackdown the night before Night of Champions including C.M. Punk’s Thuganomics performance

A review of WWE Raw following NOC

Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the big developments in All In hype

Analysis of Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP Title win

A review of UFC 371 and a preview of the next UFC event

A review of the new Barry Horowitz autobiography

