FREE PODCAST 7/3 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Punk’s Thuganomics, AEW All In hype, review of Barry Horowitz autobiography, UFC, ZSJ’s title win, more (122 min.)

July 4, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

  • Analysis of WWE Smackdown the night before Night of Champions including C.M. Punk’s Thuganomics performance
  • A review of WWE Raw following NOC
  • Reviews of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including the big developments in All In hype
  • Analysis of Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP Title win
  • A review of UFC 371 and a preview of the next UFC event
  • A review of the new Barry Horowitz autobiography

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

