FREE PODCAST 7/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Meyers discuss how wrestling fandom has changed, does overanalyzing a product hurt engagement, Punk and Cena, more (98 min.)

CM Punk returns Cena’s Pipebomb with a Molotov Cocktail, and immolates himself

Does overanalyzing a product hurt engagement with said product?

How has wrestling fandom changed?

What do “heel”and “babyface”really mean?

What is next for Punk?

Punk vs. Cena

Changing idioms (and how Javier hates the current state of anime translations)

Does Rollins cash in on Goldberg (or Gunther)?

Javier brings up Battlestar Galactica for some reason?

RIP Jim Shooter

Cody vs. Randy – Could they telegraph Randy’s turn any louder?

Ripley vs. Rodriguez vs. a spent crowd

Kross vs. Zayn, surprisingly normal

Fatu vs. Solo, Hikuleo, now Tala Tonga debuts

Jade vs. Asuka – time to see what you have in Jade

Remembering Goldberg

Late show introductions

