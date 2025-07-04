FREE PODCAST 7/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Meyers discuss how wrestling fandom has changed, does overanalyzing a product hurt engagement, Punk and Cena, more (98 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers Acknowledge:

  • CM Punk returns Cena’s Pipebomb with a Molotov Cocktail, and immolates himself
  • Does overanalyzing a product hurt engagement with said product?
  • How has wrestling fandom changed?
  • What do “heel”and “babyface”really mean?
  • What is next for Punk?
  • Punk vs. Cena
  • Changing idioms (and how Javier hates the current state of anime translations)
  • Does Rollins cash in on Goldberg (or Gunther)?
  • Javier brings up Battlestar Galactica for some reason?
  • RIP Jim Shooter
  • Cody vs. Randy – Could they telegraph Randy’s turn any louder?
  • Ripley vs. Rodriguez vs. a spent crowd
  • Kross vs. Zayn, surprisingly normal
  • Fatu vs. Solo, Hikuleo, now Tala Tonga debuts
  • Jade vs. Asuka – time to see what you have in Jade
  • Remembering Goldberg
  • Late show introductions
  • And more…

