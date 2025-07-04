FREE PODCAST 7/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier & Meyers discuss how wrestling fandom has changed, does overanalyzing a product hurt engagement, Punk and Cena, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers Acknowledge:
- CM Punk returns Cena’s Pipebomb with a Molotov Cocktail, and immolates himself
- Does overanalyzing a product hurt engagement with said product?
- How has wrestling fandom changed?
- What do “heel”and “babyface”really mean?
- What is next for Punk?
- Punk vs. Cena
- Changing idioms (and how Javier hates the current state of anime translations)
- Does Rollins cash in on Goldberg (or Gunther)?
- Javier brings up Battlestar Galactica for some reason?
- RIP Jim Shooter
- Cody vs. Randy – Could they telegraph Randy’s turn any louder?
- Ripley vs. Rodriguez vs. a spent crowd
- Kross vs. Zayn, surprisingly normal
- Fatu vs. Solo, Hikuleo, now Tala Tonga debuts
- Jade vs. Asuka – time to see what you have in Jade
- Remembering Goldberg
- Late show introductions
- And more…
