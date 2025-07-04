WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Night Of Champions fallout, King & Queen of the Ring, Cena vs. Punk, Tala Tonga’s debut, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Some interesting developments in the wrestling world before we get into things:

•Following his brief collaborations with WWE during WrestleMania 41, it was recently announced that comic Tony Hinchcliffe would return to WWE hosting a late-night show during Summerslam weekend. It eludes me how anyone finds this guy funny, but I digress. This is the first example of WWE referring to “Summerslam weekend” as an entity, hinting that they plan to maximize spectacle around the two-night PPV, mirroring WrestleMania.

•After his signing was announced in mid-2024, Tala Tonga (formerly known as Hikuleo in NJPW) finally made his debut helping Solo Sikoa at Night Of Champions. After a few appearances on Main Event earlier this month under his former ring name, Tonga joins his real-life brothers as part of The Bloodline.

•On the go-home episode of Smackdown, Michael Cole announced that Smackdown would be returning to a two-hour block later this year. While I’m the first person to admit three hours is too long for a weekly wrestling show, Smackdown had recently found its groove balancing the tag team division, Bloodline shenanigans, and the main event scene in its current format. With an hour cut, it’ll be curious to see what programs get their time reduced as WWE is forced to reevaluate their priorities going into Summerslam.

So, WWE’s twice-yearly excursion to Saudi Arabia is once again in the books. And, every year, it brings out the ugliest side of the wrestling fanbase that seems all too eager to defend Saudi sportswashing despite the administration’s horrific record for human rights, personal freedom and gender equality. But, I suppose that’s to be expected, as the WWE fanbase has slowly become entrenched in right-wing “manosphere” culture.

I’m not here to write about a cultural divide, but it’s hilarious to me how the ONLY defenders of Saudi sportswashing in America are professional wrestling fans. In soccer, basketball, and even boxing audiences collectively roll their eyes at KSA’s tactics of throwing money at Western sports leagues to cover up their negative worldwide perception. But in professional wrestling? The tactic seems to have been an unquestioned success. And no, despite America’s backsliding in 2025, performing in Saudi Arabia is not the same as performing in Florida or Texas.

And I’m not even gonna get into the C.M. Punk discourse here. All I’ll say is, the “Punk” in C.M. Punk feels like a bit of a misnomer nowadays.

Now that that’s over, Night Of Champions is in the books, and despite the PPV’s name no longer being accurate, the PPV provided a decent spectacle and a gloriously overbooked ending that closed the chapter on the first half of the year. Unquestionably, WWE’s Saudi shows are one of the few to have a different look than their usual minimalist stages, and as a result felt hugely more epic. With a brisker PPV experience clocking in at barely three hours, it’s funny that WWE casually put on one of the most watchable PPVs since Wrestlemania during a time when public reception continues to be its most polarizing.

With the roster back stateside, the pieces have been put into place for the biggest party of the summer, now expanding to two nights for the first time. There’s gonna be more PPV spots than usual up for grabs, did Night Of Champions offer a clue as to who’s gonna snag them? Let’s recap the last week.

DIY vs. ANDRADE & REY FENIX

Latest Developments:

In the past several weeks, DIY have been the main outliers in the Smackdown tag team division, preferring to focus on their own selfish goals rather than align with the other teams to take down The Wyatt Sicks.

On the go-home show, the two spent their time complaining to Nick Aldis about the Wyatts getting a title shot. The exasperated Aldis offered the nearby Andrade a chance to find a tag partner and fight DIY later that night. Andrade chose Rey Fenix.

Later that night, the luchador babyfaces snagged the win against DIY, which enraged them enough to take their anger out on The Street Profits (we’ll cover that below)

Analysis:

There wasn’t much to this segment beyond giving the Saudi crowd a high-flying banger amidst a promo-heavy show, but it did the job. For a collection of midcarders, the Saudi crowd’s raucous reactions elevated them all to bonafide main eventers for a night, even popping for callback spots rather than simple hot tags. DIY played heels wonderfully to the high-flying babyfaces, and last week’s show threaded their selfishness throughout the episode, culminating in DIY ruining everything for The Street Profits (again, more on that below).

It’s also funny to me that Fenix has teamed with nearly every babyface in the midcard besides Penta. To WWE’s credit, they’ve understood that Fenix shines brightest when paired with a partner who can provide the stardom while he shines in the athleticism. This is in direct correlation to their booking of Penta, who gets time to strut and excess pyro no matter the occasion. When the two eventually team up, they’ll have been perfectly been built to complement each other: Penta provides the menace and aura, Fenix provides the high spots.

Grade: A-

EVERYBODY vs. THE WYATT SICKS

Latest Developments:

After a lengthy hiatus, the long-dormant Wyatt Sicks made their return and laid out all the major teams in the Smackdown tag division.

The following week, The Street Profits cut a promo claiming to run the division. One by one, the other teams (Fraxiom, MCMG, DIY) appeared to cause trouble, before The Wyatt Sicks appeared and laid out all the teams, standing tall as the segment closed.

The Profits suggested an alliance to team up against the Wyatts. Fraxiom and MCMG agreed, but DIY hesitated.

The Wyatt Sicks earned a tag title match against The Profits, which ended after swift interference when the other tag teams swarmed the ring. Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan laid waste to the babyfaces, until The Profits got the upper hand and stood tall to end the segment.

Analysis:

Normally, I would have questioned The Wyatt Sicks getting a title shot so quickly, but DIY beat me to the punch as discussed above. WWE has historically played fast and loose with rules involving title contention, so that didn’t bother me. However, The Wyatt Sicks have never once incorporated titles into their motivation since returning, so this match felt a bit random for a faction whose only purpose seemed to be anarchy.

Logic aside, The Profits were the perfect babyfaces to match the Wyatts, with their boundless charisma contrasting against The Wyatts’ brooding perfectly. The match itself was nothing special, aside from The Profits getting a little more offense than I would have preferred to keep The Wyatts looking dominant.

When the interference broke out from DIY, it felt a little sudden, but DIY’s heel personas choosing to attack The Profits instead of The Wyatts was a fun little nuance that adds intrigue to the division beyond “everyone vs. The Wyatts”. The post-match brawl allowed Howdy and Rowan to look absolutely dominant (arguably the best they’ve ever looked), but The Profits shouldn’t have stood over them to end the segment.

All in all, an illogical but serviceable segment that moved a few story beats along, but kept The Wyatt Sicks looking a little too weak to play the bad guys WWE seems intent on casting them as.

Grade: C+

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

THE TALLEST TONGA OF THEM ALL

Latest Developments:

Solo Sikoa introduced JC Mateo as the Bloodline’s newest member, beginning a rift between him and Jacob Fatu. This eventually backfired during Money In The Bank, where Fatu betrayed Sikoa and left the faction.

Last week, Sikoa offered Fatu one last chance to rejoin The Bloodline. Fatu refused, knowing Sikoa only brought him in to win gold, and challenged him to take the US title at Night Of Champions. Mateo beat Fatu down, before Jim Uso saved Fatu. The former Samoan enemies shared an uneasy glance.

At Night Of Champions, Fatu had Sikoa down for the win after an intense slugfest before the returning Tonga Loa and the debuting Tala Tonga intervened and laid Fatu out. Sikoa capitalized, pinning Fatu to win the IC Championship. The Bloodline (Sikoa, Mateo, Loa & Tonga) stood tall.

Analysis:

Fatu and Sikoa casually putting on a slobberknocker for the ages wasn’t something I expected. With less of the usual Bloodline grandstanding than usual, the two paced a beautifully brutal slugest that kept Fatu looking strong but allowed Sikoa moments of offense and avoided the perception of the two wrestlers looking like doppelgangers. The Saudi crowd being molten hot for this helped as well.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Sikoa’s character work has quietly become extremely engaging, layering that classic Uso swag with a hilarious peacocking that makes him alternately goofy and menacingly deluded. Fatu, as always, looked like a superstar, one of the few big men to have a “relentlessly brutal Umaga-esque” style but understand the nuances of pacing a match. The match contained several callbacks to the years-long Bloodline storyline, including Sikoa evoking moves of past leaders in a vain attempt to evoke their power and leadership. A great character beat showing how ineffectual he truly is.

There were a few minor criticisms, such as JC Mateo being a complete non-factor despite being at ringside the whole time, Jim Uso not appearing to help Fatu despite doing so for the past few weeks on TV, and a few botches mid-match.

The post-match beats showed the new Bloodline, which looks alternately threatening and blander than ever. Mateo and Loa both haven’t been lighting up crowds, while the name Tala Tonga already makes the wrestler look stupid. But, with Sikoa at the helm, it looks like there’s still some gas in The Bloodline’s shenanigans.

Grade: B+

NIA JAX vs. TIFFANY STRATTON

Latest Developments:

Following her loss in the Queen Of The Ring quarterfinals this year, the frustrated Nia Jax called out Stratton, who clapped back by calling Jax a toxic ex she couldn’t escape. To shut Jax up, Stratton finally greenlit their long-awaited rematch as Last Woman Standing. Meanwhile, Naomi tried to cash in her MITB briefcase before Jax stopped her from interfering.

On the go-home show, the wrestlers had a Last Woman Standing match, where Jax’s lust for vengeance led her aggressive nature throughout. After some gnarly bumps, both wrestlers beat the ten counts until Naomi tried to cash in. Stratton stole the briefcase, bashed Jax with it and won the match.

Analysis:

I said last week that this feud’s purpose was to reignite Tiffany Stratton’s babyface fire after sitting out of major programs after Wrestlemania 41. And, honestly, it did the job. A lot of credit goes to Jax, who has incredible chemistry with the young champion and played a hateable villain incredibly well. Jax has made gold out of any promo put in front of her, and excelled in letting Stratton shine in this match.

Featuring some truly gnarly bumps from both wrestlers, letting both of them beat the ten count gave Saudi crowds ammunition to cheer for both sides. Stratton went over, but both wrestlers looked like absolute tanks.

I also appreciated that, despite Naomi being built up as a wild card, her interference wasn’t used as a crutch to protect either wrestler from a clean in. The foreign object was introduced, but Stratton was the one using it rather than Jax, and it felt plausible from the babyface thanks to Stratton’s likability (we’re using Hulk Hogan rules, babyfaces can “cheat” if the heel is hated enough).

My only criticism is that I wish this match got more time, and that they were allowed to draw blood. I’m not a fan that believes blood is the only way to show violence in wrestling, but this match in particular really felt like it was being held back by content restrictions, and had they been in a different setting a more wild approach (even mirroring Lynch vs. Stratton in NXT) could have elevated the blowoff match further. Still, a great match with both women shining in the aftermath.

Grade: A-

CHARLOTTE FLAIR’S FRIEND… I MEAN, ALLY OF CONVENIENCE

Latest Developments:

Over the past few weeks following her loss at Wrestlemania 41 to Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair has been slowly unravelling due to audiences rejecting her, resulting in several angry tirades where she stormed out of the venue and angrily railed at the fans. Several times, a bemused Bliss offered to talk with Flair, who skeptically agreed.

During QOTR qualifier, Flair had the match won before Bliss swooped in and stole a win, to Flair’s fury.

Later, Flair was saved by Bliss after being jumped by The Secret Hervice after a match. Flair refused to acknowledge Bliss, walking away. Last week, Bliss tried reasoning with Flair, claiming the two didn’t have to be friends but rather “allies of convenience”. Flair appeared slightly more receptive.

Analysis:

Last week, I said I wished we got a little more of Bliss’ motivations. Right now, while it’s interesting seeing her alternately screw over and befriend Flair, we see so little of her motives that it’s muddling the crowd’s response. The most recent segment didn’t provide much more clarity as to what Bliss wants, making it feel kind of pointless. I don’t understand what the motivation is, or who’s being positioned as the face. Give me something more to work with, a shared goal or anything.

Still, Flair continues to be the most interesting she’s been in years, simply by leaning into elitism. Flair simply oozes heel attitude, and locking into a mat technician style devoid of posing and “aura farming” makes her feel so much more cold and calculating.

Grade: D

ZELINA VEGA vs. GIULIA

Latest Developments:

Giulia was recently called up to Smackdown after a monster run in NXT. Soon after, Giulia punched a ticket to MITB.

Last week, Giulia cut a promo talking about her goal to have main roster gold around her waist. Backstage, Giulia ran into Women’s US Champ Zelina Vega and the two jaw-jacked.

Later, Vega faced off in a Street Fight against Niven. The Secret Hervice tried intervening, but Giulia fought them off for Vega to get the win. Post-match, Giulia turned heel on Vega, laying her out and holding the Women’s US Championship.

Last week, after two brief promos, the two faced off in a title match. Vega put up a huge fight, but Giulia’s viciousness was no match for the champ. After a truly merciless beatdown, Giulia scored the pin to become the new Women’s US Champion.

Analysis:

The build was largely cut for time, but at least the blowoff match was pretty kick-ass. It’s a shame that Vega’s strongest showing as a babyface champ was the match where she lost the belt. While not a ring general, Vega has always worked best as a bumping ragdoll that keeps getting back up. Her short stature and fiery demeanor is practically made to be a babyface underdog. It’s a shame that the buildup was too focused on her looking vulnerable at every turn to build her as a plausible champ.

Giulia, as well, finally looked at home in her heel character. Her brief pre-match promo was short, cold, and badass, finally matching her aggressive in-ring style. This match was short, but both competitors got their greatest hits in and Giulia looked like a true killer in the ring. Pairing her with Vega was smart, as one of the few opponents that Giulia could truly look imposing over physically (purely due to height). I’ll be curious how that same match pacing will be scaled up, as all signs point to Giulia having a lengthy reign with the belt.

In any case, as a future main event star, changing titles here was the right choice, and hopefully Vega at least gets a chance at redemption so she can flex the underdog muscles a little more. Otherwise, she’ll have gotten the short end of the stick with an opponent who couldn’t truly match her rhythm on the mic.

Grade: B-

ALEISTER BLACK CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH

Latest Developments:

At Wrestlemania 41, CenaWOn his record-breaking 17th WWE Championship. Former fan R-Truth pled with Cena’s opponents not to hurt him, only for Cena to betray him. Truth faced Cena, intending to remind him of his true self, but lost decisively.

Following this, R-Truth was legitimately released from WWE, before returning as a new more violent persona, rampaging through the roster to get back to Cena. Although he earned another match, Truth’s anger led him to make enemies out of Aleister Black until former foe-turned-ally Damian Priest calmed him down.

Cena and Truth faced off in a rematch, where Cena quickly dispatched of Truth. Last week, Truth continued trying to force his way to Cena, but Black knocked him out and warned him from interfering with his business again. Backstage, an unimpressed Priest chastised Black for his actions, hyping up Truth as superior.

Black’s other rival Carmelo Hayes walked by, threatening Priest to not get involved or he’d catch a stray.

Analysis:

The beginnings of a new multi-man midcard feud, it seems. WWE’s at its best when playing off multiple relationships in the midcard. It fills out the roster, and makes supposed filler matches outside the main event be booked with more of a through-line and character advancement.

Not much to say here, but steps were being taken to build a web of alliances playing off Truth-Priest, Hayes-Black and now Black-Truth. Each interaction has history behind it, and seeing them all collide should be interesting. Credit to WWE for making everything feel continuous in kayfabe, and not ignoring relationships from weeks or months ago.

Basic storytelling, but with a higher standard. I’m about it.

Grade: B

SETH ROLLINS vs. THE WORLD

Latest Developments:

At Wrestlemania 41, Seth Rollins turned heel and allied with Paul Heyman against Roman Reigns & CM Punk, eventually recruiting Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as his lackeys and vowing to reshape the WWE in his own image.

At MITB, Rollins competed against multiple competitors including fan favorite LA Knight. Unfortunately, Rollins secured the briefcase when Breakker and Reed cleared the competition including Knight.

Rollins and Knight continued beefing on the road to KOTR, with Breakker and Reed beating down Knight after a tune-up match and costing him his qualifier, and Knight retaliating by costing both henchmen in the same tournament.

Meanwhile, the faction made enemies with Penta and Sami Zayn while rampaging on Raw the past few months asserting their dominance.

During the main event of Cena vs. Punk, Rollins & co. stormed the ring with the MITB briefcase, locking eyes with old enemy Punk. Rollins tried to cash in, but Penta and Sami Zayn took out Rollins’ henchmen. Rollins tried to beat Punk, allowing Cena to capitalize and pin Punk to end the match.

Analysis:

I like a gloriously overbooked main event. It’s a great way to thread together multiple storylines, and it maintains the idea that everything has a consequence. However, the point of a main event with multiple players should be to move everyone into the right spot to explore the fallout, and I think that Rollins’ new faction didn’t look as dominant as they should have to justify their position on the card right now.

The finish served as a great way to protect Cena and Punk after a phenomenal match, but Rollins wound up looking a little too ineffective. Over the past few months, Rollins’ group has been positioned as the new top heel group on Raw, amassing enemies left and right. However, they haven’t been truly dominant that long, and ending a PPV with them being overwhelmed by the enemies they’ve collected felt like a moment that could have been held off on. Right now, they came across short-sighted and out of their depth, which I don’t think is the perception WWE wanted me to have. Even Rollins’ fatal flaw (losing focus thanks to his hatred for CM Punk) has been de-emphasized since Wrestlemania, to the point where going back to it here felt like retreading old ground rather than a new character beat.

Also, why wasn’t LA Knight involved, if Penta and Zayn were? They’ve been building him up against Rollins on Smackdown, and we all know the Saudi crowds love Knight – having him there could have been a great moment that was missed. Overall, I liked the concept of the finish, but the execution and presentation felt a little off the mark.

Grade: B+

JADE CARGILL IS YOUR QUEEN OF THE RING

Latest Developments:

In the first QOTR qualifier of the night, Jade Cargill, Michin, Nia Jax and Piper Niven faced off for a shot at the crown. With a battle of the hosses, the women began the match by brawling across the arena. Cargill took the brunt of the punishment, with the other three wrestlers frequently teaming up against her. However, Cargill managed to take advantage, seize an opening and win the match.

In the semifinals, Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss to earn a spot in the finals at Night Og Champions. Jade was interviewed soon after about her own semifinal against Roxanne Perez, where she confidently said she would take no prisoners. Sure enough, on Raw, Cargill won and cemented the final match as Asuka vs. Cargill for the PPV.

At the PPV, Cargill defeated Asuka to become 2025’s Queen Of The Ring.

Analysis:

There wasn’t much to establish on the go-home show, which meant that the strength of this program largely rested on the quality of the PPV match. And frankly, it didn’t deliver. In comparison to the rest of the PPV, the crowd was shockingly silent for much of this match, which was only amplified by Cargill’s slow pacing and grandstanding a la prime Roman Reigns.

While critiques of Cargill’s in-ring work have largely been overblown, there’s no denying that she begins to lose her presence when in longer matches. Her superhero-esque build and presentation works best when relying on few words and snappy, devastating moves. Attempts to make her a WWE-esque fighting babyface have largely been met with a muted reception, and this title match suffered as a result.

With Naomi lurking in the background of both Cargill and champ Tiffany Stratton, the odds of Naomi ending this program as champ feel higher than usual. Not only does Naomi have far more of a compelling character than either babyface, but her character would be amplified holding a title in a way that Stratton has already benefitted from and Cargill doesn’t really need.

I’m curious as to how WWE will play a feud between two babyfaces, neither of whom are particularly dextrous on the mic. But in any case, the future of Cargill feels bright if a bit uninteresting walking out of Night Of Champions.

Grade: B-

CODY RHODES IS YOUR KING OF THE RING

Latest Developments:

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn (despite the continuing negative influence of Karrion Kross) and Jey Uso all won their KOTR qualifying matches to make it to the semifinals.

Last week, Rhodes and Uso hit the stage, shaking hands and wishing each other luck before their semifinals. Orton and Zayn soon joined, as all four babyfaces were cordial with each other. Immediately after, Orton and Zayn faced off in a semifinal which Orton won. On Raw the following Monday, Rhodes and Uso similarly faced off and Rhodes won, locking in the finals as Rhodes vs. Orton.

At the PPV, following a bloody battle, Rhodes defeated Orton to become 2025’s King Of The Ring.

Analysis:

Not really much to say here, oddly. Outside of the go-home segment suffering from a power outage in Saudi leading to the only available footage being ringside, there wasn’t much interesting said since WWE seems to be pushing both men to remain babyface-adjacent. Both Rhodes and Orton centering their final promos on “I must defeat John Cena because he sucks” was a weird choice that didn’t really make me want to root for a side. And while face vs. face matches aren’t unheard of, I feel like there could have been more of an attempt to give the two different motivations.

The PPV match was slower and methodical, which they got away with thanks to the crowd being molten-hot for both wrestlers. But overall, it felt like heat was lacking and the crowds were only out of love for both men, which often muddled certain spots’ impact, and made it unclear if there were little hints being dropped as to a heel turn for either man since the crowd’s reception was so uniformly positive.

It looks like we’re heading back to Rhodes vs. Cena at Summerslam. This is interesting, as the match feels like a true toss-up. On one hand, Rhodes losing again feels extremely unlikely given WWE’s top-heavy booking of him as their marquee star. But Cena losing the belt halfway through his run is a curious prospect. Perhaps we begin a babyface turn sooner than planned? Very interesting….

A middling build, a decent match, and a supremely tantalizing tease for the future.

Grade: B+