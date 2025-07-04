WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, July 4, 2025 (Taped June 30 after Raw)

Where: Pittsburgh, Pa. at PPG Paints Arena

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 13,837 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,758 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes returns as King of the Ring

Jade Cargill returns as Queen of the Ring

Tiffany Stratton chooses her Evolution challenger

What’s next for Sikoa’s family after new addition?

