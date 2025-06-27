WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/27): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Night of Champions go-home show; John Cena & C.M. Punk, Three Championship Matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 27, 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA AT KINGDOM ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, Faisal bin Mughaisib, Jude al-Dajani

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix did not report on the attendance at the Kingdom Arena. The arena typically has a capacity for around 25,000 when configured for wrestling events.

[HOUR ONE]

– Michael Cole welcomed the viewers to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the Night of Champions go-home show. There was a pyro display. Several wrestlers were shown arriving to the arena including Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, The Street Profits, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Jade Cargill, and Asuka.

– The crowd erupted as “Wrestling has more than one royal family” echoed throughout the arena to indicate Cody Rhodes was about to make an unscheduled appearance. Highlights were shown of Cody’s victory over Jey Uso from Raw to advance to the King of the Ring Finals. The Saudi crowd serenaded Cody with his own theme music. Before Cody could speak, Randy Orton’s music played and he also made his way to the ring with the non-English speaking crowd perfectly singing his song. Highlights were shown of Orton’s victory of Sami Zayn last week on Smackdown to earn his spot in the Finals too. Orton received his own serenade after he entered the ring. The crowd was very into it.

The King of the Ring crown (as seen in recent weeks) was displayed on a stand in the middle of the ring. Orton asked the fans if they watched Cody defeat Jey on RAW and he speculated that it was the match of the year so far. There was a note on screen that the original recording of this segment experienced technical issues. It clearly affected the hard camera because the video switched to a handheld camera. Orton said that he wants the crown because it would redeem his loss in the King of the Ring finals last year against Gunther. He said it also would allow him to gain retribution against John Cena after Cena embarrassed him at Backlash in front of his family and hometown fans in St. Louis. Finally, Orton said that tomorrow at Night of Champions he would introduce Cody to the three most dangerous letter in WWE… R.K.O.

Cody said that no one wants to let him get a word in lately. He questioned whether Cena really could embarrass Orton since between the two of them they have over 30 world championships. Cody told Orton that he was grateful and thankful for him. Cody proclaimed that whether he’d be wrestling Cena or C.M. Punk, he needed it more than Orton. Cody said that he is going to win King of the Ring. Cole apologized for the technical difficulties.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Pretty basic stuff. Orton and Cody both want to win for multiple reasons. The highlight(?) was that there were technical difficulties. It didn’t take anything away from the audio. The only real issue was that the choppy nature of the handheld camera made me think Kevin Dunn was back doing quick cuts for a minute.)

– Solo Sikoa told J.C. Mateo in the backstage area that they needed to give Jimmy Uso one more chance to get back in the fold. He also said that tomorrow night he’d take care of Jacob Fatu. Solo claimed that they are just getting started.

– Jimmy Uso made his entrance for the opening match of the evening. [c]

(1) JIMMY USO vs. J.C. MATEO (with Solo Sikoa)

Mateo entered along with Solo. The bell rang at 25 minutes into the show. Mateo dominated early with his power, but Jimmy quickly came back with an exaggerated uppercut and some chops. Mateo turned the tables with a clothesline. The crowd quieted down from the first segment. Jimmy was set to attempt a suicide dive, but Solo stood in the way to block him from doing it. [c]

When they came back from the break Jimmy attempted a crossbody off the top rope but Mateo caught and slammed him. Mateo hit an impressive standing moonsault and covered for a two-count. Jimmy fought back with a corkscrew “Uso in the wind”. Both men were down. Jimmy hit an enziguri that sent Mateo stumbling into the corner. Jimmy with a running hip attack followed by a superkick that knocked Mateo to the floor. Jimmy hit a suicide dive and quickly rolled Mateo back into the ring. Solo momentarily distracted Uso, but it was enough for Mateo to recover. Mateo hit his Tour of the Islands spinning powerslam and covered for the win.

WINNER: J.C. Mateo via pinfall in 8:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: There were only about 5 minutes of the match shown on television. Mateo won with a very brief distraction by hitting his finish without any buildup. The crowd barely reacted.)

– Solo helped Jimmy to his feet and asked for a hug. The crowd chanting for Jacob Fatu. Jimmy slapped Solo leading to Mateo attacking Jimmy from behind. Solo and Mateo were about to double-team Jimmy, which led to Jacob running down to make the save. Jacob hit a Samoan drop on Mateo. He faced off with Solo who then bailed to the floor. Jacob hit his moonsault on Mateo. Jacob and Jimmy faced off. It looked like Jimmy was going to attack Jacob, but he actually pushed him out of the way to superkick Solo.

– DIY complained to Fraxiom, The Motor City Machine Guns, and Los Garza in the back that if the Wyatt Sicks win the Tag Team Championships tonight then it will ruin the division. Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis showed up and wondered what they were doing. Andrade showed up too leading to Aldis making a tag match of DIY versus Andrade and a partner of his choosing.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I suppose we are supposed to believe that the Wyatts are so unhinged and scary that it should make sense why all the tag teams are terrified of them. In reality though, it’s kind of a flat storyline. Hopefully they can fix it in the coming weeks.)

– A pre-tape aired with Guilia saying (with subtitles) that she will win the United States Championship tonight. She said the title means everything to Zelina Vega, but to Giulia it is just a stepping stone. Vega said that she has starved and suffered for this championship, so Giulia will have to pry it from her dead body. Vega made her entrance wearing what Cole described as a “King Cobra” outfit that needed to be seen to be fully understood. [c]

(2) ZELINA VEGA (c) vs. GIULIA– United States Championship match

Giulia entered for her first main roster championship match to a decent ovation. The announcers mentioned that Vega won the Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia four years ago in 2021. The women traded multiple quick covers for one-counts. Then they both hit kicks to the head and awkwardly collapsed afterward. Vega did a moonsault from the second rope to the floor. Cole noted that Vega was holding her knee as they went to a break less than two minutes into the match. [c]

Giulia was in firm control after the break. Vega hit a Meteora on the outside that drove Giulia into the ring steps. Vega sent her back into the ring and hit two clotheslines. Giulia tried to counter with her finisher, but Vega escaped. Vega hit double knees to the spine of Guilia and another Meteora. She covered for a two-count. Vega went back to the top rope but took too long and Giulia intercepted her. Giulia botched a superplex attempt but fortunately it didn’t look like anyone was injured. The result resembled a brainbuster off the top rope. It didn’t seem to affect Vega too much though because she immediately recovered and hit a Code Red. Vega covered but much to her dismay she was too close to the edge of the ring and Giulia got both her feet on the ropes. Guilia hit successive knees to the head of a fallen Vega. Guilia followed with her finisher, the Northern Lights Bomb and covered for the one…two…three!

WINNER: Giulia via pinfall in 8:00. Giulia wins the United States Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Giulia wins her first main roster championship. Vega’s reign was decent and showed that she is a scrappy underdog. However, the right woman won in my opinion because Giulia has a higher upside. Fortunately, no one seemed to get hurt from the top rope botch. It will be interesting to see where Vega goes from here. A heel turn perhaps?)

– Highlights of the recent issues between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were shown. Both women were in the back. Charlotte said that she didn’t need friends. Bliss clarified that they didn’t need to be friends, but they should be allies of convenience because they need each other. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I’m mildly intrigued by the storyline, but it remains to be seen why they actually need each other. Flair may need Bliss to avoid getting booed all the time. Bliss may need Flair to…umm…yeah I’ve got nothing.)

[HOUR TWO]

– Highlights from Wade Barrett’s 2015 King of the Ring win over Neville were shown. Barrett was in the ring with a podium displaying the Queen of the Ring crown. He asked the fans to welcome Jade Cargill and Asuka (or Ass-ka according to Barrett) and they both made their way to the ring. Asuka wasn’t wearing as much facepaint as she does for a match.

Barrett addressed Cargill first by asking why she was so confident she would defeat Asuka tomorrow night. Cargill said she has purpose not pressure and that at Summerslam she was going to take the whole throne. The crowd booed and then chanted for Asuka. Asuka told Cargill that her power isn’t everything because Asuka has skills and experience. Asuka said that no one is ready for her as usual. Naomi’s music played and she came out to interrupt the proceedings.

Naomi stood up on stage and held up the briefcase. She said that she can do whatever she wants tomorrow. She could cash in during Tiffany Stratton versus Nia Jax or she could take everything away from Cargill again. As Naomi was about to enter the ring she said it brings her pure pleasure to think about how she could ruin the biggest night of Cargill’s career. Cargill swung at her but Naomi dropped to the floor. Asuka took advantage and spun Cargill back around and took her down with some kicks. The crowd cheered.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I’m pretty sure Cargill meant to say she would win the whole throne at Night of Champions, not Summerslam. It was noteworthy that the fans were cheering for Asuka rather than Cargill. Expect that to continue tomorrow night. A Naomi cash-in is certainly possible tomorrow night, especially during or after a Last Woman Standing match. )

– Nick Aldis spoke to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce somewhere in the back. They said they needed to figure out what to do about the Women’s Tag Team Titles (now that Liv Morgan is out indefinitely). Aleister Black showed up to talk to Aldis but before he really said much R-Truth burst in saying he wanted John Cena. Pearce tried to calm Truth down. Aldis explained that tonight Cena was her for C.M. Punk, not Truth. Truth walked off. Black followed him.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: We are clearly getting a Truth versus Black match soon. I’m not sure who will win that. The status of the Women’s Tag Team Championship should be resolved soon. The most likely scenario is that Roxanne Perez takes Morgan’s place as tag champ alongside Raquel Rodriguez.)

– DIY entered for the next match. [c]

(3) DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. ANDRADE & REY FENIX

Andrade’s music played and he came out on stage. Without any more ado, Rey Fenix’s music played to indicate he would be the partner.

As the match started with Tommaso Ciampa and Andrade, the crowd chanted for “Johnny Wrestling.” Andrade and Fenix hit some quick double-team maneuvers. Then they hit stereo dives off the top onto their opponents on the floor. [c]

Cole noted that back in 2018 Andrade and Gargano had the NXT match of the year. On cue Gargano, who was not the legal man, was backdropped over the top rope and landed shin-first on the ring steps. Ouch. Fenix dove to tag out to Andrade, but Gargano had already recovered from and pulled Andrade off the apron to prevent the tag. They went to a quick split screen to show a “Jurassic World Rebirth” movie commercial. Fenix walked the tight rope and hit his “run across the top rope and kick you in the head” move.

Andrade and Gargano both tagged in. Andrade was on fire and had the crowd behind him chanting “Si, Si, Si.” Andrade missed a Meteora as Gargano sold his shin injury. Gargano went for a slingshot spear through the ropes, but Andrade reversed it into an elbow to the back of the neck. Andrade hit a reverse tornado DDT and covered for a nearfall. Gargano pushed Andrade back into his corner so he could tag in Ciampa. They double-teamed Andrade with a flapjack into a codebreaker. Ciampa covered and got a two-count. They went to an abrupt commercial [c]

Andrade and Gargano battled on the top rope. Andrade backflipped off and hit a Meteora in the corner. Andrade with a moonsault and cover, but Gargano kicked out at two. Fenix came in and used the ropes to propel him into Ciampa and knock him to the outside. Fenix dove onto Ciampa taking them both out. Back in the ring, Andrade attempted a suplex but Gargano pushed him into his corner. Andrade made a blind tag to Fenix. Fenix hit a moonsault into a bridging German suplex for a great nearfall.

Fenix put Gargano on the top rope and carried him off as if he was going to hit Samoa Joe’s finisher. The Saudi Crowd randomly turned on and waved their cell phone lights. Gargano countered into a small package but Fenix kicked out. Gargano tagged out to Ciampa who came in so they could hit the Fairy Tale Ending. Fenix kicked out again. Ciampa hit the Project Ciampa and covered again, but Andrade made the save. All four men battled in the ring. Andrade hit his back elbow on Gargano. Ciampa pulled down his kneepad but missed a running knee attack in the corner. Fenix made a blind tag again to Andrade and hit a tiger driver. Andrade came in and hit The Message. He covered Ciampa for the three-count and the win. [c]

WINNER: Andrade and Rey Fenix via pinfall in 17:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a very good match that a got a lot of time. There were several good nearfalls and some clever spots. You could tell the crowd really got into it when the cell phone lights came out too. I’d personally like to see Andrade and Fenix continue as a team.)

– The “Yin & Yang” John Cena versus C.M. Punk video package aired. After it finished, R-Truth entered the ring from the crowd wearing a hoodie. He said he is Ron Killings and R-Truth. He called out John Cena. However, Aleister Black was standing right behind him. Truth turned around and Black leveled him with the Black Mass kick. Black said he warned him. Black left while Truth looked shell-shocked in the ring.

– Byron Saxton interviewed the WWE Tag Team Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Ford said that it took them four years to win back the tag titles, so no one is going to take them back. B-Fab showed up and said she had their back. The Street Profits entered for their tag team title defense. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

– A short segment from Cody Rhodes’s podcast with guest Kevins Owens aired.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It personally annoys me that we’d be shown these two being buddy-buddy like family after the feud they had earlier this year. Another reminder that kayfabe is dead .)

– Damian Priest confronted Aleister Black in the back somewhere for attacking R-Truth. Black laughed in his face and exited stage left. Carmelo Hayes showed up and told Priest to let Truth handle his own business and stay out of Black’s way before he ends up a casualty.

– The lights went out so the Wyatt Sicks could appear. Uncle Howdy’s lantern was sitting in the rocking chair at ringside. The Wyatts made their entrance like normal folk from the stage.

(4) THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. THE WYATT SICKS (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis)

Dexter Lumis and Montez Ford started things off. Cole pointed out that Lumis portrays Mercy the Buzzard. Ford hit a big dropkick that prompted Lumis to tag out to Gacy. They made a few quick tags and Gacy hit a senton. Cole mentioned that Gacy portrays Huskus the Pigboy. The other four tag teams in the division showed up and surrounded the ring. Gacy hit a backspring off the ropes into a clothesline on Ford as they went to a split-screen. [c]

Ford and Lumis leveled each other with clotheslines. When they got up they both tagged out. Los Garza pulled Lumis out of the rings. Angelo Dawkins wiped out Los Garza and Lumis on the outside, but when he tried to get back in the ring they pulled him back out. Everything went crazy as all the tag teams got in the ring and attacked each other. Erik Rowan was sent into the ring by Uncle Howdy and he took out Los Garza. The Motor City Machine Guns and Fraxiom teamed up to knock Rowan to the floor. Axiom was going to attempt something in the ring, but he was intercepted by Uncle Howdy. Howdy hit the Sister Abigail on Axiom. Montez Ford lauched himself over the corner turnbuckle with a huge flipping dive onto several people. Uncle Howdy laughed at ringside.

WINNERS: No Contest in 7:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: More of an angle than a match. I might be the only one but I think this story has potential. They needed to do SOMETHING with the Wyatts, so having them wreak havoc in the tag team division is intriguing to me. They just need to add more layers to it.)

– Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu talked to each other in the parking lot. They were still in their ring gear. They said they didn’t need each other’s help the last couple weeks. Jacob told Jimmy to just get in where he fits in. Jimmy yeeted. They were on the same page by the end of their chat.

Nia Jax entered for the next match. [c]

(5) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. NIA JAX– Last Woman Standing Match for the WWE Championship

The WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton entered for her title defense. Ring Announcer Mark Nash explained the rules of a Last Woman Standing Match and introduced the competitors. Jax attacked Stratton as soon as Stratton handed off the belt to the referee. The referee called for the bell to rang because referees are mean. Jax threw Stratton into the ringpost. Stratton managed to send Jax to the floor and hit her with a baseball slide. On the floor, Jax hit Stratton with the steel steps. Stratton was selling her knee as the referee began his count. He only counted to three before Jax decided to clear off the announce table. Jax hit a Samoan drop on the table. The referee counted to six, but Jax attacked Stratton again. They went to a split-screen. [c]

During the break, Stratton notably hit Jax several times with a kendo stick. When they came back Stratton hit a swanton bomb. The crowd counted along with the referee, though they counted in Arabic. They both made it to a five count. Jax regained the momentum by dropping Stratton face-first into the top turnbuckle. The ref made it to an eight count. Jax threw Stratton out to the floor. The referee made it to another eight count on the floor. Jax splashed Stratton from the apron through a table on the floor. The referee made it all the way to a nine count before Stratton used the barricade to help herself up. The crowd cheered. Jax pulled out two more tables before they went to another picture-in-picture break [c]

Once again during the break, Stratton and Jax took turns hitting each other with a kendo stick. Quickly after coming back from the break Jax hit two Annihilators on Stratton. The referee counted as Stratton tried to pull herself up by the ropes. Stratton was up again at nine, but Jax again immediately attacked her with a kendo stick. There was a table set up in the ring. Jax put Stratton on her shoulders and climbed to the second rope, looking for a Samoan drop. Stratton reversed it and powerbombed Jax through the table! Both women were down as the referee again counted. Both women made it to their feet at around nine. Naomi’s music played and she ran down wanting to cash-in her briefcase. However, Stratton took the briefcase and beat Naomi and Jax with it. Stratton hit her prettiest moonsault on both women.

Jax wanted to suplex Stratton from the apron to the floor through two tables. But Stratton escaped and hit Jax with the briefcase until it knocked Jax through the tables instead. It was obvious from Cole’s cadence that this was going to be it. The referee counted to ten as Jax lay motionless on the outside.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton via pinfall in 17:00. Stratton retains the WWE Championship.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The match didn’t really work for me because it was clunky. But they used as many bells as whistles as possible to try and keep it entertaining. It seemed like the referee was counting the entire match, which took away from it. Cole gave away the ending.)

– The announcers ran down the Night of Champions card. They also mentioned the special 6pm EST start time for Monday Night Raw next week, as well as the recent announcement that Smackdown will be moving back to a two-hour show starting next Friday. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: As a contributor living on the east coast, this guy is not upset that Smackdown is returning to two hours. Just saying.)

John Cena made his non-descript entrance wearing purple and white gear (presumably to be royal) to a chorus of “John Cena sucks.” He called for his now standard GOAT introduction from Mark Nash. Cena said that this is what a winner looks like. Cena’s old “Thuganomics” music played. C.M. Punk came out wearing jorts, a Chicago Cubs jersey, chains, and a baseball hat worn sideways.

Punk: “This is basic Punkanomics.” Punk said that since Cena ripped off his Pipebomb promo he was now going to do the same. He called Cena a Temu McLemore with less rhythm. He said Cena has buried more talent than the Undertaker. He said that he’d retire too if this place re-hired his ex. Punk said that Cena gets good movies roles, but when compared to Batista he ain’t all that. He said Cena was like a fish-belly Hulk Hogan but somehow more problematic. The crowd chanted for Punk.

Punk said that when it comes to best in the world he’s the vessel, but when it’s Cena they chant “you can’t wrestle.” Punk said that 6 months from now he won’t have time for the little people anymore because he’ll be washing James Gunn’s underwear. He said that even though Cena is a superhero now, he’ll always be the Marine to him. He said that “You can’t see me” is a great catchphrase but that now we all see him as a washed up bum. Punk said that Cena is a fraud and an ass-kiss that’s never been in Punk’s class. Finally Punk said “tomorrow night you’re gonna lose to my Kendrick, because bitch you’re my Drake.” Punk’s real music played to close it out.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Of all the ways Punk could try to recover from last week’s emasculating promo, how many of you had this on your bingo card? Anyone, anyone? Some of the lines were solid…maybe not so much on the delivery. I feel weird trying to grade someone’s rapping skills so this seems like a good place to stop.)