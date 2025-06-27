VIP PODCAST 6/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (6-26-2007): Chris Benoit’s life in the months leading up to tragedy, bizarre and awful mainstream media coverage, WWE denying roid rage as a factor (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the June 26, 2007 Wade Keller Hotlines with PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s second and third audio reports on the Benoit Family Tragedy, including impassioned thoughts on how Chris Benoit’s personality and how he wasn’t the type to do wild recreational drugs, but why writing off roid rage as a contributing cause of his actions would be premature and likely wrong, which WWE did in their first press release on the issue. Also, more notes on how much mainstream media attention the story was getting in the U.S. and internationally on day two.

The second part includes a summary and reaction to Bret Hart’s interview on the Benoit Family Tragedy, people making excuses for Benoit’s action, the Kevin Sullivan dynamic in their history, a theory on why Chris ended his son’s life a day after strangling his wife, what wrestlers were saying on cable news about this including a bizarre Brian Christopher interview, how Bill O’Reilly was a disgrace in how he handled the story on air, thoughts on WWE’s decision to run a “tribute” episode on Benoit despite early indications of the circumstances of his death, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

