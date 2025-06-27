WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/27): Keller’s report on final John Cena appearance before Night of Champions, Tiffany vs. Nia Jax, Profits vs. Wyatt Sicks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JUNE 27, 2025

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

AIRED ON ON USA NETWORK AND LIVE ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

[HOUR ONE]

-After a scene of the city skyline, Michael Cole introduced the show. They showed cheering fans and then arriving wrestlers including Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, The Street Profits, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Jade Cargill, and Asuka.

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance. They showed fans cheering his arrival. A clip aired of Cody beating Jey Uso on Raw earlier this week to earn a slot in the King of the Ring final. Cole threw to the Arabic announce team Faisal Bin Mughaisib and Jude Aldajani. When Cody’s music stopped, fans kept singing his theme. As Cody was about to talk, Randy Orton’s music interrupted. Orton walked out as fans sang his entrance theme. A clip aired of Orton beating Sami Zayn last week on Smackdown to earn his spot in the KOTR final. Orton entered the ring and stared at Cody. When Orton’s music stopped, fans kept singing the lyrics.

Orton asked the fans if they watched Raw last Monday. Fans cheered. He asked if they saw Cody face Jey. He said it was a pleasure to watch. He said it was a hell of a match and a candidate for Match of the Year “come Slammy time.” There were technical issues, so the screen noted that and they went to an alternate version of the footage that was less high def and slightly out of sync and seemed to be pieced together with fan footage from phones. (I wonder about the logistics of that.)

Orton said he needs the crowd whereas Cody just wants the crown. He said if he wins, he can go on to become 15 time champion. He explained that he wants the crown because it stands for redemption. He said last year he made it to the finals against Gunther, but he came up short. He said last time he faced John Cena, Cena embarrassed him in his home town in front of his friends and family. He said he needs to right that wrong. He said they respect each other, but he can’t let how he feels about each other get in the way of what he wants to achieve. He said there is no single thing he won’t do to make sure he leaves Saudi Arabia with the crowd on top of his head. He said he would achieve that with the three most dangerous letters in WWE – R-K-O.

Cody said nobody has let him get a word in edgewise lately, but he needs to win the King more than anyone. He said between Orton and Cena, they have 30 world championships, so “embarrassment” is not a word he’d attach to them. He said he remembers everything, including his very first night in WWE. He said Orton slapped his dad across his face. He said he is grateful for Orton, though, for being a teacher for him over the years. He said he knows Orton thinks he needs to win it, but whether it’s Cena or Punk (fans suddenly began booing), he needs it just a little bit more. He said Orton won’t be King of the Ring “because I will.”

-Cole apologized for the technical difficulties, but they were ready to get on with the show. He said he’s sorry the first face they had to see was Wade Barrett’s. Barrett said he wanted Joe Tessitore back. (Note: When this streamed live on Netflix internationally, the bulk of the Cody-Orton segment didn’t air at all. The issue lasted about 30 minutes live, but they came back about 15 minutes into the show, so there was likely a complete pause in the live event as they dealt with the tech issue and they got rolling again.)

-Solo Sikoa told J.C. Mateo they waned to give Jimmy one more opportunity to be part of the family. He said he wants to remind Jimmy what it’s like to have no back-up tonight so that he can focus on taking care of Jacob Fatu tomorrow night. He said that after this weekend, everyone will see they are just getting started.

-Jimmy Uso made his ring entrance. [c]

-Cole plugged the ticket sales launch “Late Night with Tony Hinchcliffe,” billed as “a closed-door, non-televised event.”

(1) JIMMY USO vs. J.C. MATEO (w/Solo Sikoa)

The Mateo entrance with Solo then aired.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing match

Zelina Vega vs. Giulia – WWE Women’s U.S. Championship match

Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks – WWE Tag Team Championship match

John Cena returns to Smackdown