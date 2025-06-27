FREE PODCAST 6/27 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Mitchell & Hoops talk Batista’s MMA aspirations, NXT angle, Hall of Fames, Sheamus’s rise, more (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from June 23 and 24, 2010.

On the June 23, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussing the NXT angle, the Raw ratings, the rise of Sheamus, the Ric Flair-Jay Lethal situation, the Mystery G.M. angle, Batista’s MMA aspirations, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the latest comments from Jim Ross and Kurt Angle, more on Batista’s MMA aspirations, and more.

Then on the June 24, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Brian Hoops of the PWTorch Nostalgia Podcast took live calls throughout the hour including whether showing WWE fans rookies in a demeaning role hurts their chances of being taken seriously later, Chris Jericho’s strengths and weaknesses at this point in his career, LayCool-Beautiful People similarities, Martha Hart’s claim, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Brian Hoops talks about the strengths and weaknesses of the various Hall of Fames in pro wrestling among other topics.

