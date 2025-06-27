News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss the latest build-up to All In (80 min.)

June 27, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Mercedes attacks Toni to kick off the show
  • EVP titles on the line in Bucks vs. Swerve & Ospreay
  • Kota Ibushi’s first ever AEW singles match
  • MJF in a match with Mistico? Or relegated to the Casino Gauntlet?
  • What else is on the All In show?
  • Women’s #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet
  • Hangman vs. Beast Mortos
  • Upcoming lineups
  • Mailbag and trivia

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

