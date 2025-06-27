FREE PODCAST 6/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss the latest build-up to All In (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Mercedes attacks Toni to kick off the show
- EVP titles on the line in Bucks vs. Swerve & Ospreay
- Kota Ibushi’s first ever AEW singles match
- MJF in a match with Mistico? Or relegated to the Casino Gauntlet?
- What else is on the All In show?
- Women’s #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet
- Hangman vs. Beast Mortos
- Upcoming lineups
- Mailbag and trivia
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.