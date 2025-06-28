WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS PRIMER: Machado’s preview and predictions for John Cena vs. CM Punk, Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa, Asuka vs. Cargill, Cody vs. Orton

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On June 28, 2025, WWE Night of Champions will be airing from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

John Cena (c) vs. C.M. Punk, WWE Undisputed WWE Championship match

C.M. Punk and John Cena renewed their rivalry when Punk challenged Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena agreed but only at Night of Champions at Saudi Arabia. This was an insinuation that referred to Punk previously having strongly criticized the WWE and their wrestlers for working the Saudi Arabia shows. Punk was now forced to stand on principle or admit to being a hypocrite. Hypocrisy won and Punk accepted the match. The theme of the match is that their roles are reversed with Punk as the company man (whether he admits to it or not) and Cena as the one about to abscond with the title.

Prediction and analysis: As I believe that Cena eventually will face Cody at SummerSlam, I’ve got Cena winning this. There is a slight chance Punk wins and is immediately cashed in on by Rollins, but I’m currently thinking Rollins is cashing in on Gunther or Goldberg when they have their match.

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes, King of the Ring Finals match

After winning their respective fatal four-way first round King of the Ring matches, Randy Orton defeated Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso to reach the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. The winner of the finals will be granted a title shot at the champion of their respective brand.

Prediction and analysis: While Orton and Rhodes are friends, I expect the match to get chippy at some point. Eventually Cody will pull through.

Asuka vs. Jade Cargill, Queen of the Ring Finals match

After winning their respective fatal four-way first round Queen of the Ring matches, Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill defeated Roxanne Perez to reach the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The winner of the finals will be granted a title shot at the champion of their respective brand.

Prediction and analysis: As much as I’d like to see Asuka face Iyo at SummerSlam, there is much more story there with Cargill winning. Her rival, Naomi, has the Money in the Bank, we’ve seen Cargill cross paths with Charlotte, and “Queen” is a title that suits her character. I’ve got Cargill on this one.

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa, WWE United States Championship match

Solo Sikoa recruited Jacob Fatu into his version of the Bloodline. It wasn’t long before Solo began to take Fatu for granted, intentionally or not. Eventually Fatu had enough when he overheard Solo badmouthing him to JC Mateo. Fatu waited until Solo was about to win the Money in the Bank match at the eponymous PLE before he turned on Solo. Solo tried to patch things up with Fatu, but Fatu felt Solo was being insincere. He accused Solo of only being interested in the United States Championship and put the title on the line.

Prediction and analysis: At some point, Solo will get the backup he needs to defeat Solo and capture the title. It can be a debuting Hikuleo, or a returning Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, or some combination. I don’t think it would be at Night of Champions, but later.

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Street Fight

A Triple H special. Raquel Rodriguez interfered in Rhea Ripley matches and Rhea Ripley returned the favor by interfering in Raquel Rodriguez matches. Eventually the two came to blows and Ripley went through a table. Ripley then demanded a match against Raquel.

Prediction and analysis: Ripley wins it.

Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn

Since the beginning of the year, Karrion Kross has been getting in Sami Zayn’s ear, telling Sami that he can’t win a world championship with his current demeanor. Sami blew Karrion off, but at the missed opportunities piled up, so did Karrion’s jibes. After losing to Randy Orton in the second round of the King of the Ring tournament, Sami finally had enough and slugged Karrion and challenged him to a match, after another of Karrion’s “pep talks”. Karrion seemed pleased with this seeing it as a piece of a grander plan.

Prediction and analysis: Sami wins this. Maybe he cheats to win or fights more aggressively. However it happens, Karrion’s agenda gets furthered.