FREE PODCAST 6/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Corbridge: Punk’s attempt to spoof Cena Thugonomics, final Night of Champions hype (105 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge who talk about C.M. Punk’s attempt to fire back with a spoof of the decades-old Thugonomics version of John Cena, but was it too cringey to actually work in his favor? They also discussed the rest of the show including the state of the tag division with another awful WWE TV finish, Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax, the Cody Rhodes-Randy Orton segment with a technical issue resolved creatively by the time it aired on USA Network, and much more with live caller and chat interaction throughout.
