VIP PODCAST 6/27 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Punk responds to Cena’s Pipe Bomb with a Thugonomics spoof, Tiffany defends against Jax, Cody-Orton talk King aspirations (28 min.)

June 28, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 27 edition of WWE Smackdown which included C.M. Punk responding to John Cena’s Pipe Bomb with a Thugonomics spoof, Tiffany defending against Nia Jax, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton talk King aspirations, and more.

