VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #867 (June 26, 2005): Part 11 of the Torch Talk with must-read Kevin Nash including whether Hogan contributed to death of WCW, Bret Hart’s WCW run, more

SUMMARY of #867 cover-dated June 26, 2005: This issue features the eleventh installment of the Kevin Nash “Torch Talk” series where he talks about whether Hulk Hogan’s self-preservationist practices contributed greatly to killing WCW, the shame in how Bret Hart was utilized, and his frustrations as WCW booker… The Cover Story looks at the series of events that led to Raven becoming NWA World Hvt. Champion and Jeff Jarrett dropping off the show… Feature columns from Pat McNeill and Jason Powell… WWE Newswire with more on the Blue Meanie-JBL incident, the secrecy of the draft lottery, and more… Plus TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, and OVW Newswire… The Big Stories on Raw, Smackdown, and OVW TV… Backtrack featuring Paul Heyman telling the Torch ECW is not ready for PPV… ROH in Manhattan… Detailed coverage of TNA Slammiversary including Keller’s Match Report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax… Wade Keller’s End Notes with random thoughts on the week… And more…

