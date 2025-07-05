FREE PODCAST 7/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Trish-Tiffany-Jade, Charlotte-Bliss dynamic, Drew’s return, Solo’s MFT Crew, Wyatts, Cody psychoanalysis (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado who talk about the Trish Stratus-Tiffany Stratton-Jade Cargill segment, the fun Charlotte-Alexa Bliss storyline, Drew McIntyre’s return and interactions with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa’s crew with the MFT name, the way the Smackdown Tag Team Division is being featured, the state of the Wyatts, R-Truth, a big dose of Cody Rhodes psychoanalysis, and more with live chat interaction throughout.
