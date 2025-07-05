VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #868 (July 3, 2005): Torch Talk with Kevin Nash on Hulk Hogan, Bret, McMahon, plus Draft Lottery Overview, Keller on Hardy’s WWE-TNA Choice, McNeill on how WWE should use Punk

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #868 cover-dated July 3, 2005: This issue features a cover story analysis of the complete 2005 WWE Draft Lottery results including details of the Smackdown tapings and final Smackdown acquisitions… Wade Keller’s in-depth “This Week” feature editorial looks at Matt Hardy’s upcoming decision that could change the course of the industry… Part 12 of the Kevin Nash “Torch Talk” hits on a number of subjects including Hulk Hogan’s selfishness, the Bret Hart controversy, Vince McMahon’s work ethic, and more… In-depth coverage of WWE Vengeance including Keller’s Match Report with star ratings, Roundtable Staff Reviews, and Reader Reax… The Top Five Stories of the Week… Backtrack on Chris Benoit’s WWF debut… Torch Poll Analysis… WWE Newswire filled with backstage insider news from the week… TNA Newswire with the latest on a variety of key issues in the company… Plus ROH Newswire, ECW Newswire, OVW Newswire, ETC. Newswire, Big Story on Raw, Big Story on Smackdown, Big Story on TNA Impact, Big Story on OVW TV, and more… Pus an online exclusive bonus “Pg. 13” article from Pat McNeill suggesting how C.M. Punk should be utilized by WWE…

