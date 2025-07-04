VIP PODCAST 7/4 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Trish Stratus gifted a title shot, Drew McIntyre returns, Wyatts get a win, Solo-Fatu war continues (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 4 edition of WWE Smackdown which featured the return of Drew McIntyre confronting Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton revealing Trish Stratus as her opponent at Evolution, the Wyatts get a big win, Solo Sikoa & J.C. Matao vs. Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu, and more.

