FREE PODCAST 7/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review JCW’s rec.sports.pro.wrestling featuring Slamovich vs. Mako, Mason vs. Parnell, more (56 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Jersey Championship Wrestling’s recs.sports.pro.wrestling, an odd title for a fun show featuring a superlative JCW World Title Match between Masha Slamovich and Matt Mako, plus hedonism and nihilism collide when the former Warhorse Jake Parnell goes up against Charles Mason, Top Team explodes when Teri Yaki takes on his partner Jay Lucas, and more, plus we work through our grief of Goto’s title loss. For VIP listeners, we head off to GCW’s Take a Picture to check in on the Jimmy Lloyd and Matt Cardona feud, and also see Dan the Dad go against KJ Orso, the former Fuego Del Sol.
