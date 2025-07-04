FREE PODCAST 7/4 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & McNeill & Penick preview Lesnar’s fight, Steamboat’s condition, Bret criticizing Martha Hart, MITB preview (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the July 1, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, and MMATorch editor Jamie Penick, they begin with a discussion of the Brock Lesnar vs. Shane Carwin fight on Saturday night, then move on to live calls on a variety of subjects including Rick Steamboat’s condition, creating an MMA-style worked pro wrestling promotion, Brock’s chances of becoming a Raw guest host, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Keller and McNeill discuss the Raw G.M. situation, the Money in the Bank matches, and Bret Hart’s criticism of Martha Hart.

