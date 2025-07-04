WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/4): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Night of Champions fallout including Solo Sikoa’s family, King Cody Rhodes, Queen Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton announcement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 4, 2025

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA AT PPG PAINTS ARENA

AIRED PRE-RECORDED ON USA NETWORK (RECORDED JUNE 30, 2025)

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 13,432 were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 13,837. The arena has a capacity of 19,758 when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed everyone to a special July 4th episode of Smackdown. Solo Sikoa and his cronies arrived in a white car. Solo flashed his newly won United States Championship in the car window until suddenly he was attacked by Jacob Fatu. Tonga Loa and J.C. Mateo got out of the car to help Solo, but Fatu fought them off. The fight was broken up by officials as Fatu repeatedly yelled his “Yaaanaahh mean” catch phrase.

– The newly crowned 2025 King of the Ring Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring wearing dress clothes. Highlights of his big win over Randy Orton from last Saturday’s Night of Champions were replayed. They showed a graphic showing that due to his win, Cody will be facing the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at Summerslam. Cody shouted out a young boy named Cam who is battling leukemia. Cody was holding the crown in his hand and said it stands for “where we’ve been and where we are going.” He name dropped previous kings Booker T, Bret Hart, Steve Austin, and Triple H as examples of where we’ve been. He said that where we are going is Cody facing Cena in the main event of Summerslam for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Randy Orton’s music played.

Orton slowly walked to the ring wearing street clothes with a somber look on his face. Cody looked apprehensive as his former mentor entered the ring. The crowd excitedly serenaded “The Viper.” Orton told Cody that for weeks he’d told him that he would do whatever it took to win the King of the Ring. However, he had Cody dead to rights and could have punt kicked him, but he hesitated. Orton pointed out that Cody didn’t hesitate and for that Orton respects him. Orton said he also wouldn’t forget it. Orton asked Cody to promise that he wouldn’t squander the opportunity to kick John Cena’s ass. Drew McIntyre’s music played.

McIntyre came out on stage with a microphone. The announcers pointed out that he hadn’t been seen since Saturday Night’s Main Event a month and a half ago. McIntyre joked about how Cody and Orton sound like they are in love with each other. McIntyre: “Thank God the Alpha has returned.” McIntyre said that Cody had been buttering up Orton for months so that he could put a knife in his back. McIntyre asked how Orton’s actual back was feeling, especially after Cody attacked it like a shark. McIntyre questioned what happened to Orton, who used to ruthlessly punt people in the heads. He proclaimed that the legacy of Orton is dead. McIntyre then addressed Cody, telling him that he wanted him to defeat Cena, so that McIntyre could defeat him for the championship. McIntyre turned around and Orton hit him with an RKO. Orton left but looked like the things McIntyre was saying to him may have sank in.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: More of the same from Cody and Orton. As he normally does, McIntyre came out and injected more life into the segment. At some point soon Cody and Orton will not be so forgiving and on the same page. That much is obvious. It also seems likely that in the short-term we are setting up an Orton vs. McIntyre match at Summerslam. Fine by me.)

– Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis talked to Charlotte Flair in the backstage hallway. Aldis offered Flair a spot in a Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s match with Alexa Bliss as her partner. Bliss was standing there and said they don’t need to be friends, just partners. Flair said she doesn’t like to share the spotlight. Bliss told Flair that she hasn’t been in the spotlight in a long time. Aldis told Flair that she doesn’t always know what’s best for her. Flair reluctantly agreed. The Secret Hervice, accompanied by Chelsea Green made their way to the ring. [c]

– McIntyre complained to Aldis that Orton struck him first. Aldis said that he could have him in a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event next week. Jacob Fatu was there to talk to Aldis. McIntyre and Fatu stared at each other. Aldis told Fatu that if he found a partner he could have two of Solo’s family in a tag team match tonight. Not so coincidentally, Jimmy Uso showed up and offered his services. Fatu agreed.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Why is Aldis offering Fatu a tag team match instead of a solo match or even a 6-man tag? Both would have made more obvious sense considering the numbers of people involved. But they had to find a way to get Jimmy involved, so logic be damned. Fatu needs to stop leaning on his catchphrases so much. It’s becoming a problem when he shoehorns them in to every sentence.)

Michin and B-Fab were already in the ring for the first televised match of the show. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their respective entrances.

(1) THE SECRET HERVICE (Alba Fyre & Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green) vs. MICHIN & B-FAB vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ALEXA BLISS – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Bliss and Flair sort of posed together in the ring, though Flair still looked reluctant to do so. The match started at 27 minutes into the show with Bliss against Niven against Michin. Flair tagged herself in before anything happened. Niven knocked Bliss to the floor and Flair wasted no time in giving B-Fab a big boot that knocked her off the apron. Flair and Michin kicked and grunted at each other a lot. Flair was flipped over the corner turnbuckle onto the apron similar to how her dad used to do it. Then she baited Michin in and booted her in the face from the apron. Wade Barrett bizarrely claimed that Michin had the highest pain threshold of all the women in the locker room. Niven knocked Flair off the apron, then Michin dove through the ropes onto Flair and B-Fab. Niven also awkwardly jumped over the corner ropes and then hit a brutal-looking senton onto the women on the floor. Not to be outdone, Alba Fyre scaled the ropes and hit a somersault flip to the outside too. The Secret Hervice saluted each other. [c]

Niven hit a running senton on Flair and covered for a nearfall. Niven missed a senton on Michin, which allowed her to make a tag. B-fab superkicked Niven and hit an enziguri on Flair. B-Fab was throwing kicks all over the place. Flair attempted a Figure Eight, but B-Fab kicked her off and sent her careening head-first into the corner. Bliss was able to tag in and came in on fire. She hit a dropkick on B-Fab and a DDT on Fyre. The crowd was into it. Bliss had B-Fab lined up for a Sister Abigail but Michin broke it up with a superkick. Fyre with a nice looking Canadian Destroy-her on Michin. Fyre was immediately caught in a Rock Bottom from B-Fab. Niven hit a Black Hole Slam on B-Fab.

Niven pulled Fyre to her feet. Fyre climbed to the top, but Bliss yanked her off. Flair came in and hit a spear on Niven. Flair walked over Niven and Fyre’s prone bodies to climb to the tope turnbuckle. While she was up there she dismissively patted Bliss on the head a couple times. Flair hit an ugly moonsault but the referee indicated that Flair was no longer the legal women since she had technically tagged in Bliss when she patted her on the head. Flair knocked Green off the apron as Bliss hit a Twisted Bliss from the top. Bliss covered for the pinfall victory. After the match Flair cracked a smile when Bliss posed in the ring.

WINNERS: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair via pinfall in 9:00. Bliss and Flair are the #1 Contenders and have earned a spot in the WWE Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way match at the Evolution PLE next Sunday.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A clever ending to get to an overly obvious outcome. The Flair/Bliss drama is interesting though. If Bliss can help make the fans care about Flair again she should win an Emmy.)

– Aldis scolded DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, & Candice LeRae, as well as Fraxiom, The Street Profits, and Los Garza for getting involved in the Tag Team Championship match last week. DIY complained. Fraxiom laughed…well I can’t be sure that Axiom was laughing, but I assume he was. Montez Ford had a cowboy hat on for some reason. Aldis said that the Wyatts are here to stay and that tonight one member of the four teams will face the Wyatts tonight in an 8-man tag match. Gargano tried to get the teams to put their hands in a circle and a do a “Smackdown Tag Division on 3” show of unity. Everyone walked away instead.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Who do I have to pay to have these talented tag teams not always be involved in the same segment doing the same exact things every week? I’m sure it won’t get better with a two-hour show, but they are criminally wasting a lot of talent and what could be a very deep tag division. I’d even be cool if Axiom challenged Ford in a mask vs. dumb cowboy hat match at this point.)

– The Wyatt Sicks made their cell phone light-aided entrance. [c]

(2) THE WYATT SICKS (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy & Erik Rowan & Uncle Howdy) vs. JOHNNY GARGANO & CHRIS SABIN & BERTO & MONTEZ FORD

Berto and Joe Gacy started things off. Gacy hit a running senton and covered for one-count. Berto recovered quickly and hit a springboard back elbow that elicited a decent reaction, Lumis and Gargano tagged in as Barrett reminded of their history in NXT. Lumis punched Gargano and hit him with a twirling slam that earned a two-count. All eight grapplers entered the ring and started throwing soupbones. Erik Rowan wanted to hit a double chokeslam but ate stereo superkicks from Gargano and Berto instead. Then all four men (adding Ford and Sabin) hit a superkick at the same time on Rowan, which sent him careening over the top rope to the floor. Rowan landed on his feet. Ford flew off the apron but was caught by Rowan. Rowan threw Ford into a Lumis superkick. [c]

Gacy was beating on Ford as they came back from the break. Gacy powerbombed Lumis onto Ford, who then covered for a two-count. Ford was holding his ribs. The crowd tried to rally behind Ford who made a less-than-hot tag to Sabin. Sabin hit a missile dropkick, a couple clotheslines, a backdrop, a tilt-a-whirl headscissors, and a running dropkick that ultimately resulted in a two-count on Gacy. Ford backdropped Gacy to the floor and hit a big somersault over the top rope onto the Wyatts. Berto wanted to do the same but Uncle Howdy intercepted and back body dropped him to the floor. Rowan hit a back kick on Ford but was caught by a tornado DDT from Sabin. Both men were down.

Gargano wanted to tag in at first, but when he saw he’d have to come in and face Rowan, he thought better of it and dropped to the floor. That left Sabin to get flattened by a running cross-body from Rowan. Rowan hit the Iron Claw slam and covered for the win.

WINNER: The Wyatt Sicks by pinfall in 11:00.

The Wyatts celebrated their win the same way they always do in the ring.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a bit of a cluster, but it at least gave the Wyatts a much needed actual victory.)

– A pre-taped vignette with Giulia aired. There were subtitles. Giulia said she would take the U.S title where it has never been before. She said that whoever steps up is about to feel the heat of beautiful madness.

– The WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton made her way to the ring wearing a white dress.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a dress right? I dunno. I’m not a women’s fashion expert. I know I wasn’t complaining.)

– A 4th of July video aired with Michael Cole talking about the importance of Independence Day. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Stratton asked Pittsburgh what time it was. She said that she’s known there has been a target on her back, but now her sights are set on Summerslam where she will defend her title against Jade Cargill. Stratton is also ready to defend her title at Evolution and will choose right now who she wants to face. Jade Cargill came out instead. Ring announcer Mark Nash announced the 2025 Queen of the Ring. Barrett referred to her as the “Ice Queen.” Cargill said she has respect for Stratton but she was still going to take her title at Summerslam. Stratton said she had a surprise for everyone. It was time to rock and roll as WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus’s music played.

Stratus came out wearing a pink bodysuit, bedazzled cowboy hat, and knee-high black boots. Barrett thanked Trish for her presence. Stratton said that Evolution needed some Stratusfaction so she offered Stratus the title shot at Evolution. Cargill said whichever of them wins at Evolution will lose to her. Stratus said she was surprised at the offer, but Evolution holds a special place in her heart. Stratus pointed out that they have come a long way from having to claw for one match on a card to having their own PLE full of women’s matches. Stratus said her kids have never seen her be a champion in the ring and that 8-time champion has a nice ring to it. Stratton said it won’t be easy because it isn’t the Attitude era anymore. Stratton’s music played to end it.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I like the moniker of Ice Queen. I hope they keep it. Stratus versus Stratton is nice headline match for Evolution.)

The new United States Champion Solo Sikoa spoke in a pre-taped segment. He said they needed to welcome the newest member of the family Tala Tonga to the family. Solo said this is nothing like a Bloodline; it’s stronger. Solo said that he and J.C. Mateo would take care of things tonight. He referred to them all as his M.F.T.’s which apparently stands for

“My Family Tree.” Solo said his family is now complete. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: So that’s what M.F.T. stands for. Good to know. This group is absolutely nothing like the Bloodline. It’s weaker. But Solo has had a bit of a resurgence in recent weeks, so hopefully they can keep the momentum with the new group.)

– Cargill and Stratus bumped into each other again in and briefly mentioned that they could end up facing each other at Summerslam. Naomi came up and hit Cargill in the back with her briefcase and said, “you should have proceeded with caution.” Naomi cackled and walked away. Aldis came over to I guess just look at a fallen Cargill, who complained about wanting to get Naomi in the ring.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Awkward placement of a clearly pre-recorded segment. The way they spoke it didn’t seem like they had JUST been in the ring together 5 minutes ago. This is the second week in a row that there was odd placement of a segment. Be better WWE. Also, Aldis was clearly RIGHT THERE when Naomi snuck up on Cargill. How about warning your Summerslam main eventer before she gets walloped from behind by a crazy lady? Jeez.)

(3) FRAXIOM (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. ANDRADE & REY FENIX

Fraxiom were already in the ring for the match. Barrett said that Andrade and Fenix are an official team now. The match started with a collar and elbow tie-up between Andrade and Nathan Frazer. Frazer avoided several forearm attempts. Fenix and Frazer double-teamed Andrade. Andrade tagged in Fenix who entered the ring with a springboard clothesline on Frazer. The action was fast and furious. Fenix escaped a tornado DDT attempt from Axiom. All four men squared off in the middle of the ring. Fraxiom hit several “dive trains” onto their opponents on the floor. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: In a running theme that only I care about, there still hasn’t been a picture-in-picture break on this show. Let’s see if they cram them all in to the end of the show like last week. Feel the excitement!)

Fraxiom hit a double-team suplex/kick to the back of the head on Fenix and covered for a two-count. Axiom slowed things down with an armlock that allowed the audience and a writer catch up and process what had happened. Fenix wanted to tag out but used momentum from an Axiom Irish Whip to take out Frazer on the apron. Fenix hit a leaping DDT on Axiom and both men were down. Fenix made the tag to Andrade who came in and hit a dragon-screw leg whip that made Frazer scream and immediately cower in the corner. Good selling by Frazer. Andrade hit the Tres Amigos suplexes and tagged out. Fenix hit a frog splash that resulted in a two-count. Fenix went to the top, but Frazer met him there with a kick to the head. They battled on the top rope. Frazer superplexed Fenix while Axiom kicked him in the face. Axiom covered but Andrade broke it up at the last second. [c]

Fenix jumped form the second rope to the top and then hit a missile dropkick on Axiom. Frazer missed a Phoenix Splash on Fenix. Barrett speculated on who would run out of steam first. Andrade made a blind tag. Fenix went for a moonsault off the top but there was some confusion and he landed awkwardly on top of a standing Frazer. It looked like Frazer back up a step when he shouldn’t have but it could have been that Fenix didn’t moonsault far enough. Fenix recovered and hit a German Suplex suplex that completely flipped Frazer. Fenix tagged out again even though he shouldn’t have needed to (Fenix should be legal again now but I digress). Andrade hit the running double knee and covered Frazer for a nearfall. Andrade climbed to the top and hit a moonsault. He covered but Axiom broke it up. Fenix kicked Axiom to the floor.

Andrade chopped Frazer hard. Axiom hit a Spanish Fly on Andrade, then Frazer followed up with a Phoenix Splash and a cover. Fenix managed to break it up and all four men were down as the crowd chanted “This is Awesome.” Tessitore stated that Fraxiom had never lost as a team on Smackdown. Andrade hit the back elbow on Frazer and Fenix hit the Adios Amigos running kick on Axiom. It looked like Fenix hurt his leg because he was limping. However, Fenix was still able to leap over Andrade and Frazer, launching himself onto Axiom on the floor. Andrade nailed Frazer with The Message and covered him for the three-count.

WINNER: Andrade & Rey Fenix by pinfall in 16:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was an action-packed match between four great athletes that established where both teams stand in the tag division. I speculated last week that the Andrade & Fenix team could be permanent and we found out tonight that it was official.)

– Damian Priest confronted Aleister Black in the back about laying out R-Truth last week. Black said it was over but Priest said Truth didn’t see it that way. He also said that Truth is facing Black next week on Smackdown. Black said if he didn’t know any better, he’d say that Priest was setting his friend up. But he knows that Priest is a “good guy.” Priest wondered who told Black that Priest was a good guy.

– Former United States Champion Jacob Fatu made his way to the ring for the main event of the evening. There wasn’t a very big reaction to him. [c]

– The announcers ran down next week’s Smackdown card in Nashville which includes:

R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

The Street Profits vs. Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis (WWE Tag Team Championship)

Jimmy Uso was in the ring when they finished running down next week’s matches. Solo Sikoa and J.C Mateo entered for the match. The new United States Champion was wearing the title around his waist.

(4) JACOB FATU & JIMMY USO vs. SOLO SIKOA & J.C. MATEO

Fatu and Solo looked like they were going to go head-to-head from the advent of the match. But Solo immediately tagged out. Fatu took Mateo to the floor and began ramming his head into things. Fatu rolled Mateo back into the ring and tagged out to Jimmy. Jimmy got leveled by the girth of Mateo. Solo tagged in and faced off with his older brother. Jimmy fought back momentarily but ended up getting hit by a spinning Solo slam as they went to a break. [c]

Barrett pointed out that this is the first singles title of Solo’s WWE career. Mateo had Jimmy in a bear hug until Jimmy escaped with a jaw breaker. Mateo hit his standing moonsault and stared over at Fatu. Mateo squashed Jimmy in the corner. Jimmy hit an instinctive Samoan drop and made a semi-hot tag. Solo also tagged in. Fatu destroyed Solo with a big senton followed by a splash in the corner. Fatu hit ten headbutts from the top turnbuckle as the fans counted. Fatu continued his violent assault and covered for a nearfall. Fatu hit a series of superkicks and played to the crowd before hitting running hip attack on Mateo and Solo. Fatu with a swanton and a cover on Solo that Mateo broke up. Jimmy came in and nailed Mateo with a superkick and then a suicide dive over the top onto the floor. Fatu also hit a dive through the second rope onto Solo.

Back in the ring, Solo delivered a superkick of his own on Fatu. Solo went for the Samoan spike, but Fatu countered into an impaler DDT. Fatu hit his leaping moonsault and covered Solo for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso by pinfall in 9:00.

Post match, Fatu cleared off the announce table and kicked Solo onto it. Fatu climbed to the top rope but out came Tala Tonga and choke-slammed Fatu off the top rope to the mat. Jimmy threw punches at Tala but he got attacked from behind by Tonga Loa. Mateo hit the Tour of the Islands spinning powerslam on Jimmy. They threw Jimmy to the outside where Tonga Loa nailed him with a twisting neckbreaker from the apron to the concrete floor. Solo’s new family held up Fatu so that Solo could hit a Samona Spike on him. They carried Fatu to the floor where Mateo and Tonga lifted Fatu up (Shield-style) so Tala Tonga could powerbombed him through the announce table. Solo stood on the barricade next to his “family” and held his championship high as the show ended.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Solo’s new family used the numbers advantage to take out Fatu and Jimmy Uso. It begs the question of whether Roman Reigns’s return will be to help Fatu and Jimmy. On an unrelated note, there were four matches tonight and all were tags. If this is WWE’s answer for getting as many talent onto a two-hour show they are doing it wrong. Second unrelated note, there were in fact zero picture-in-picture breaks tonight. I know you were going to wonder. Till next time dear reader.)