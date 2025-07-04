WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/4): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes celebrating King of the Ring and Jade Cargill celebrating Queen of the Ring, plus Tiffany chooses Evolution challenger, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 4, 2025 (Taped 6/30)

PITTSBURGH, PA. AT PPGH ARENA

AIRED ON ON USA NETWORK AND ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 14,432 tickets were distributed; arena was set up for just under 15,000. The arena has a capacity of 19,758 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as footage aired of the arrival of Solo Sikoa. Jacob Fatu attacked him through the open back window. He threw J.C. Mateo into the passenger door. Nick Aldis came out with security to try to calm him down. He shoved security guys off of him.

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance. They showed a clip of Cody becoming King of the Ring a week earlier and then noted he faces John Cena at Summerslam for the WWE Title. “So, Pittsburgh, what do you want to talk about?” he asked. He held up the crown. He said before he talked about that, he wanted to talk about a child who is battling leukemia who was in the crowd. He said, “Let’s hear it for Cam!”

He held up the crowd and asked, “So what does this crown stand for?” He said he left a piece of himself in Columbus, Ohio and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to win it. He said it stands for where they’ve been and where they’re going. He mentioned Steve Austin, Booker T, Bret Hart, and Triple H as past King of the Ring winners. He said it stands for where they are going, the main event of Summerslam. Fans booed when he mentioned Cena’s name. He was then interrupted by Randy Orton’s theme.

Barrett said Orton was tasting bitter disappointment after lofty goals and high expectations were beaten by Cody. Tessitore talked about Orton’s internal conflict including exposing a turnbuckle, but having it backfire.

Orton entered the ring and told Cody that for weeks, he told Cody he would do whatever it took to win and he would not hesitate. He said he was about to “rearrange your skull, brother, but I hesitated.” He said Cody didn’t hesitate and he pulled the trigger. He said for that, he respects him. He said won’t forget it, though. He asked Cody not to squander this opportunity and he will go to Summerslam and kick John Cena’s ass. Drew McIntyre’s music played.

As Drew walked out, Tessitore said it had been a month and a half since they last saw him. Drew said, “You hang up, no no you hang up.” He said that’s what they both sound like to him “and it’s pathetic.” He called it “beta male energy.” He said the alpha has returned.

He said Orton lost the psychological battle long before his match with Cody. He said Cody had softened him up with sweet talk and a hug, but a knife to the back. He said when he had the chance to punt him, he couldn’t do it. He asked what happened to the one who kicked Hall of Famers in the head and he had to save them.

He told Cody he wants him to beat Cena. He said they’ve had parallel careers and he wanted to be the one to rip it out of his hands. He said he won’t hesitate, “unlike somebody.” Orton then gave Drew an RKO was he turned around.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment that emphasized Cody’s match against Cena coming up, addressed Orton’s reaction to coming up short, and reintroduced Drew in a way that set up a Drew vs. Cody feud after Cody beats Cena.)

-Backstage, Charlotte asked Aldis if Tiffany has “come to her senses” and chosen her to be her opponent at Evolution. Aldis said that wasn’t exactly right. He said he did book her in a tag match later, and if her team wins they get a Women’s Tag Team Title shot at Evolution. In walked Alexa Bliss, revealing she is her tag partner. “You’re welcome,” said Alexa. Charlotte indicated she didn’t want to associate with her. Alexa said she doesn’t want to be her friend, but they should be tag partners. Charlotte said she doesn’t like to share the spotlight. Bliss said, “I hate to break it to you, but you haven’t been in the spotlight in some time.” She said she wanted to help her back there. Aldis said Charlotte doesn’t always know what’s best for her. Bliss asked if she wants gold at Evolution of not. Charlotte said, “Fine. Just don’t get in my way.” Aldis wished Alexa luck.

-Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre made their entrance. [c]

-Drew complained to Aldis. He said he wanted Orton. Aldis said Orton has left the building, but he can have him next week on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Drew turned and there stood Jacob Fatu. They had a brief staredown. Drew walked away. Aldis said he can’t be attacking wrestlers and damaging their car. He said he can have an official tag match later against them. Aldis walked away. Jimmy showed up and said it appears he wanted a partner. Fatu asked if he was ready to fit in. Jimmy smiled and they shook hands.

(1) PIPER NIVEN & ALBA FYRE (w/Chelsea Green) vs. CHARLOTTE & ALEXA BLISS vs. B-FAB & MIA YIM – No. 1 Contendership at stake

Charlotte made her entrance. Tessitore called her “a future first ballot Hall of Famer.” Then Bliss made her entrance. Barrett said they have “a lapsed friendship from their days in NXT.” The bell rang 27 minutes into the hour. At 2:00, Niven leaped off the ring apron and flipped at UYim and B-Fab who sorta caught her. Fyre then flip dove off the top rope onto Charlotte and Bliss at Niven held them up. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Charlotte rallied and set up a moonsault of the top rope onto Niven and Fyre. Charlotte patted Bliss on the head patronizingly. The ref considered that a legal tag. As Charlotte went after Green on the ring apron, Bliss landed a moonsault on Niven and Fyre, then scored a three count. Charlotte gave in and smiled and hugged her.

WINNERS: Charlotte & Bliss in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I think this is a solid story for both Bliss and Charlotte to be involved in. They’ve patiently set the table for what happened here in this match.)

-From earlier in the day, Aldis lectured DIY backstage as the Smackdown tag wrestlers were gathered. Fraxiom and DIY bickered. Aldis said Fraxiom can face Andrade & Rey Fenix tonight to show they can beat them. Aldis said that it’s obvious to everyone else that they want a piece of the Wyatts. He said one member of each of the other teams will face four Wyatts later tonight. He said the Wyatts are “here to stay,” and if the Wyatts win the eight-man tag, they’re back in title contention. Jonny Gargano tried to unite everyone, but the rest of the teams walked away.

-The Wyatts ring entrance took place. [c]

-Tessitore got in some plugs.

(2) THE WYATTS (Uncle Howdy & Erick Rowan & Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) vs. MONTEZ FORD & HUMBERTO CARRILLO & JOHNNY GARGANO & CHRIS SABIN

The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. Tessitore wondered who would be the alpha running things on the non-Wyatts team. The crowd popped for an early four-on-four brawl. Rowan threw Ford into a superkick by Lumis at 3:00. They cut to a break. [c]

Ford flip-dove onto Lumis and Gacy at ringside. Uncle Howdy spooked Sabin mid-ring and then went on the attack. He tagged in Rowan. Sabin fought back with a tornado DDT on Rowan. Both were down and slow to get up. Gargano reached for a tag, but then he dropped down to the floor. Rowan then crashed into Sabin in the corner as Sabin was left without a tag. Rowan then gave a claw slam to Sabin mid-ring for the win. Tessitore said the Wyatts are “seemingly short-circuiting the tag team division.”

WINNERS: Wyatts in 11:00.

-A vignette aired with Giulia saying blue flames burn everything down. “No mercy, no doubt, no fear,” she said. “With fire, with fury, my way. So whoever is next, step closer. You’re about to feel the heat of beautiful madness.”

-Tiffany Stratton made her entrance. Tessitore said she’d announce her opponent next, but first threw to a Fourth of July video. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Tessitore got in some plugs and announced that Orton vs. Drew was now official for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

-Stratton stood mid-ring as her music faded.

