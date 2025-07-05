ROH HITS & MISSES (7/3): Wheeler Yuta vs. Alex Zayne, Athena-Thunder Rosa video package, Serena Deeb vs. B3cca, Infantry vs. Top Flight, Frat House with Dark Order

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Alex Zayne vs. Wheeler Yuta: Hit

Alex Zayne is as athletic as they come, and paired with Wheeler Yuta this made for an entertaining opener. Interesting note for long term is that Yuta seems to be imitating Bryan Danielson more and more as of late. I have seen many other fans on social media suggest it could be building to a match against Danielson, but do we really think Yuta is at the level to justify a Danielson return against him? Me personally, I just don’t. Yuta isn’t bad in ring at all, but I am skeptical of his ability to have a compelling feud worthy of Danielson’s return. I’d much rather see something like Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty for the Pure Title if he does return.

Athena vs. Thunder Rosa video package: Hit

Not much to this but not much to criticize from it either.

Spanish Announce Team vs Midnight Heat: Hit

Serviceable tag match that served its purpose. I’d love to see what Midnight Heat could do with more time given for their matches and quality opponents, as they are the type of team ROH should be building up over the long term I feel.

Frat House segment with Dark Order: Hit

Hey, it’s a miracle! I’m giving a Frat House segment a hit! I genuinely thought this segment was funny, which is rare with most wrestling television that tries to be.

Serena Deeb vs. B3cca – Pure Rules: Hit

This was pretty much an extended squash, but Serena Deeb continues to be impressive in my opinion. Like I’ve said before, she reminds me of a female prime Nigel McGuinness from when I was a kid watching ROH in its heyday. She is perfect for this new Women’s Pure Division.

Infantry vs. Top Flight: Miss

This match was for a shot at the ROH Tag Teramm Titles against the Sons of Texas at Supercard of Honor and, to be completely honest, it wasn’t a terrible match. It’s a miss regardless, though; why are Infantry getting this title shot after having already had their chance against Sons of Texas for the titles? Though on the bright side, at least Tony Khan isn’t sacrificing a rising team to the Sons at Supercard of Honor.

