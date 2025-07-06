AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/7): Benjamin vs. Knight vs. Nick Wayne, Caster vs. Scorpio Sky, Kyle Fletcher vs. Danny Garcia, FTR vs. Outrunners

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JULY 7, 2025 (recorded 7/2)

ONTARIO, CALIF. AT TOYOTA ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 5,038 tickets had been distributed; the arena was set up for 5,308.

[HOUR ONE]

-Saturday may or may not be alright for fighting, but Adam Cole’s music started the show as Schiavone welcomed everyone to the 100th edition of Collision. Cole got his full entrance as Schiavone ran down some of the night’s matches.

Cole got on the microphone and asked who was ready for “story time with Adam Cole, Bay-Bay?” A light cheer implied that a few people were indeed ready. Cole went on to say AEW has the best wrestlers on the planet, but the fans are best fans. Cole said he’s proud of where Collision has been and where it’s going. He vowed to hold on to the TNT Title because he’s Adam Cole, and that is undisputed (was somebody disputing whether or not he’s Adam Cole? He’s been saying that he’s Adam Cole for 15 years or so at this point).

Kyle Fletcher’s music played to bring him out to the stage. Fletcher said Cole has had a fantastic run as TNT Champion, but the future of company belongs to him. Fletcher reminded Cole that he main evented All In in two years ago. Fletcher said while that was the greatest night of Cole’s life, it was the worst of his, having lost his ROH tag titles to Cole and MJF on the preshow of that event.

Fletcher said he wants to make Cole feel exactly like he did two years ago. To that end, Fletcher said he wants a shot at the TNT championship, because there is nobody more deserving of that shot.

Daniel Garcia’s music played to bring him out to the stage, microphone in hand. Garcia addressed Ontario. Garcia said one name should come up when they’re talking about the TNT title. He implied that it’s him. He went on to say he needs that title. Cole told Garcia he has a shot any time since he’s beat him before and will beat him again.

Cole told Fletcher that he had Kyle beat a few weeks ago before the Callis Family interfered. Cole said he’s a fighting champion, so he’ll fight both of them at All In. Fletcher said, “No, no, no.” He reminded Garcia that he pinned him in the C2 when Garcia was champion, but never got a shot at the title. Garcia wasn’t impressed, saying “who hasn’t beat Daniel Garcia?” Garcia said he always gets back up though, and he wants to earn his shot at the title. Garcia suggested that the winner of their match this evening goes to All In to face Cole for the TNT Championship. Cole signed off with “may the best man win.”

(White’s Take: If this had been a Monday or Friday, I would be 100% sure this match was going to have a screwy finish and we’d be getting a three-way at All In. Somehow, I still think/hope we’ll just be getting Fletcher.)

-A video played of Toni Storm speaking over highlights of her feud so far with Mercedes. She said people will only hurt you as much as you let them. Toni said there are two kinds of people in the world. Greedy, power-hungry people, and the people that end them.

(1) SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/MVP) vs. NICK WAYNE (w/Mother Wayne & Kip Sabian) vs. KEVIN KNIGHT (w/Speedball Mike Bailey)

-The Hurt Syndicate’s music played to bring out Shelton Benjamin with MVP. Nick Wayne’s music played and brought him to the ring along with his mom and Kip Sabian. Kevin Knight’s music played to bring out Knight, still with taped ribs, accompanied by Speedball.

The bell rang 15 minutes into the hour as Knight charged into the ring and attacked Shelton. Shelton easily beat him down and then stared Nick down until he retreated to ringside.

Knight caught Shelton with a dropkick, but Shelton dragged Knight out of the ring and threw him back and forth between the apron and barricade. Benjamin rolled Knight into the ring and Nick went for the pin, but Knight kicked out at two.

Nick hit a handspring into the ropes, coming off for a cutter, but Benjamin caught him with a backdrop. Knight rolled Shelton up for a two count. Nick and Knight hit a double team dropkick on Shelton that knocked him to ringside. Nick convinced Knight to do a double team dive out onto Shelton, but Nick caught him with a surprise uppercut when he hit the ropes.

Nick took a victory lap and then kicked Knight in his injured ribs. Nick forced Knight into the corner and delivered a series of shoulder thrusts to the gut as they went to break. [c]

Back from break, Knight fought out of a headlock from Nick. Knight hit the ropes as Shelton rolled into the ring. Shelton dropped Knight with a flapjack. He hit Nick with a powerslam right into the pin, but Nick kicked out at two.

Shelton went for a powerbomb, but Nick rolled over the top into a sunset flip, which Shelton reverse into a pin, but allowed Knight to roll Shelton up. Nick Wayne broke it up a with a crucifix pin on Knight for a two count.

Nick and Knight hit a double superkick on Shelton. Knight and Nick then hit each other with clotheslines, leaving all three men down. Nick and Knight got to their feet and traded strikes. Nick went for a rolling elbow strike, but Knight landed a thrust kick that knocked him back into the corner.

Knight whipped Nick towards the opposite corner where Shelton caught him and lifted him up into a powerbomb and threw Nick into Knight. Shelton hit a German suplex on Nick and then Knight. And Then Nick. And then Knight again.

Shelton followed up with knee strikes on Nick and Knight in opposite corners. Knight dodged Shelton in the ropes and then knocked him to ringside with a forearm. Nick jumped over Knight and hit Shelton with a dive to the outside. Knight followed up with a springboard from the top rope and connected with both Shelton and Nick with a flying double clothesline.

Back in the ring, Nick came back with a code red into a pin for a two count as the fans chanted “this is awesome.” Knick set up for the Prodigy Plex, but Knight rolled him up for a two count. Knight hit a dropkick on Nick. Knight charged Shelton in the corner, but he dropped him onto the top rope. Shelton grabbed and ankle lock as Knight held onto the top rope.

Nick came from behind with a kick to Shelton and then a handspring into the ropes into a stunner on Shelton (Nigel called it the Wayne’s World, which used to be a cutter from the corner ropes, so who knows). Nick went for the pin, but Knight came from the top rope with the UFO twisting frog splash to break up the pin. Knight hooked the leg on Shelton and got the three count.

WINNER: Kevin Knight in 11:00

(White’s Take: I’m sure there’s a reason this is a triple threat even though Knight challenged Shelton. Beyond that, nice to see Knight get the pin on Shelton to tease the possibility of JetSpeed having a sliver of a chance to beat the Hurt Syndicate.)

-A video from Dynamite aired of the Death Riders leaving the building. Claudio said he’s sick of The Opps sticking their nose into Death Rider business. Claudio said he’ll give them the opportunity to prove their heroes. Claudio said something in German before challenging the Opps to a match for the Trios Title at All In. [c]

(2) MARK BRISCOE & HOLOGRAM & MISTICO vs. RPG VICE (Trent Baretta & Rocky Romero) & HECHICERO

Back from commercial Mark Briscoe made his entrance. Hologram was out second. Mistico was out last for his team. Trent, Rocky, and Hechicero entered as a group. The heel team suddenly assaulted the face team so the bell rang to start the match 34 minutes into the hour.

Trent, Rocky and Hechicero immediately singled out Mistico in the ring and triple teamed him before Rocky finally started the match for his team. Mistico caught Rocky with a handspring back elbow followed by a twisting arm drag from the top rope. Mistico tagged in Briscoe and then hit a headcsissor on Rocky, who rolled to his corner and tagged in Trent

Briscoe busted out some redneck kung fu on Trent and Rocky. Briscoe landed and enziguri that sent Rocky out of the ring and then sidestepped a charging Hechicero, sending him through the ropes.

Briscoe welcomed the luchadores into the ring, and Mistico and Hologram hit stereo suicide dives to the outside on Rocky and Hechicero. Hologram tossed Briscoe a chair. Briscoe set the chair up and went for the dive, but Trent knocked the chair out of the way.

Trent hit a drop toe hold that sent Briscoe face first into the chair. Trent pushed the chair out of the ring and went for the pin, btu the ref was distracted. The ref finally noticed the pin, but Briscoe kicked out at one as they went to break. [c]

Back from commercial, Hologram landed a thrust kick on Hechicero. Hologram took Hechicero down with a spinning headcsissor before Rocky and Trent just ran into the ring and attacked him. Rocky and Trent tried a double team maneuver, but Hologram reverse it into a headcsissor.

Hechicero lifted Hologram up, but he escaped and then landed a standing Spanish fly. Hologram went for the pin, but Rocky broke it up. There was a brief “Hologram” chant before Hechicero hit him with a high knee in the corner. Trent laid Hologram across top rope and Rocky landed a stomp from the top rope that knocked him onto the mat where Trent hit him with a running knee.

Hechicero locked Hologram into an armbar, but Briscoe fought his way into the ring to break up the hold. Hologram flipped over Hechicero and tagged in Mistico. Mistico came in with an armdrag from the top rope on Hechicero. Mistico then took Hechicero out with a hurricanrana from the top rope.

Rocky caught Mistico with a kick that knocked him to ringside. Hologram then knocked Rocky into the corner and monkey flipped him out. Trent connected with a half and half suplex on Hologram. Trent charged Briscoe on the apron, but Briscoe low-bridged him over the top to the outside.

Briscoe hopped onto the apron and flipped onto Rocky at ringside. Briscoe tossed two chairs into the ring. Briscoe clapped the chairs to get the crowd clapping along. Hologram and Briscoe set the chairs up and both hit flipping dives onto Trent and Hechicero on the outside.

Back in the ring, Mistico spun into Rocky and caught him with a spinning arm bar. Rocky tapped out immediately.

WINNERS: Mark Briscoe, Hologram, & Mistico in 12:00

MJF popped up on the big screen and told Hologram to teleport his ass back to the hotel, ‘cause he’s here to speak to Jabroni and El Jabroni. MJF said he’s going to beat Briscoe before anyone else has a chance to even enter the Casino Gauntlet match. MVP said something in Spanish to Mistico.

(White’s Take: Is it really an episode of Collision without a random six-man tag match? Action packed and inconsequential per usual.)

-They showed a video of Swerve and Anna Jay at a Nascar race.

-Max Caster was in the ring when they came back. Max went for his ridiculous chant along, which they basically nailed, but Max was still upset. Max asked if they thought it was a joke. Max got the crowd to chant along with him to “this crowd sucks.” They put five minutes on the clock for the Platinum Open Challenge.

A video suddenly played showing Scorpio Sky training with Christopher Daniels and Top Flight.

(3) MAX CASTER vs. SCORPIO SKY (w/Christopher Daniels)

Scorpio Sky’s music played, and it’s true, he’s alive. Not sure if it was new music, because we haven’t heard it in two years or so. He entered to a strong crowd response with Leila Grey, Top Flight, and Christopher Daniels. All but Daniels went to the back as Scorpio made his was to the ring.

The bell rang 53 minutes into the hour as Caster attacked Scorpio while he was getting into the ring. Scorpio came back with a spinning back kick to the gut and a running knee to the face into a clothesline.

The crowd chanted “welcome back” as Scorpio landed a double knee Manhattan drop. Scorpio followed up with the TKO and went for the pin for the win.

WINNER: Scorpio Sky in 1:00

(White’s Take: On the one hand, it’s awesome to have Scorpio Sky back. On the other hand, why now? He would’ve made an interesting surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet. Right now I’m concerned that they don’t have much for him.)

Scorpio celebrated with Daniels as they went to commercial. [c]

-Back from break, Lexy was backstage with Ricochet, who didn’t want to shsre what he discussed with Gates of Agony last week. Ricochet invited the camera to follow him as he went through a door. Gates of Agony were kneeling over a beaten Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. Ricochet said they have to earn his respect. He laughed his signature laugh and walked off.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(4) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. VIPRESS

Willow’s music played to bring her to the ring. Vipress was already waiting and the bell rang to start the match with seconds left in the first hour. Willow went for a handshake, but Vipress slapped it away.

They locked up and Willow slammed Vipress to the mat. Willow followed up with a bunch of clothesline in the corner and then a big boot to the face. Willow whipped Virperess into the ropes and planted her with a spinebuster.

Willow set up for the Doctor Bomb, but Vipress slipped out and retread to the corner. Vipress through Willow into the corner and posed as they showed Statlander watching along in the back. Wheeler Yuta walked up to Statlander, but Statlander just treated him like the trash he is. She told him she doesn’t need his help and walked off.

Back in the ring, Viprress slapped Willow in the face, but Willow came back with an overhand chop to the chest that dropped Vipress. Vipress seemed upset and she paced the ring as she put her hair up, presumably because she now means business.

Vipress slapped Willow again and then hit the ropes, but Willow caught her with a giant pounce that nearly ejected Vipress from the ring. Willow followed up with the Doctor Bomb straight into the pin for the win.

WINNER: Willow Nightingale in 2:00

(White’ Take: Two minutes of Willow is better than none, but it’s unfortunate that she doesn’t seem to have much going on heading into All In.)

-They threw to a video of Renee with Anthony Bowens after Dynamite. He said there’s no room for negativity. Billy Gunn appeared and helped Bowens to his feet. Bowens seemed upset that Billy wasn’t out there with him. Billy told Bowens to trust him and held out his fingers for an uninspired scissoring.

(5) FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood w/Stokely) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

FTR’s music played to bring them out to the ring accompanied by Stokely. The Outrunners music played and they went to the eighties VHS effect as Turbo and Truth made their way to the ring.

The bell rang to start the match five minutes into the second hour with Turbo and Dax in the ring. Dax powered Turbo into the corner where they had words. Turbo and Dax locked up again, and Dax pushed Turbo back again, this time landing a cheap shot punch as the broke it off. Turbo fired back, but Dax fought him back into the corner.

Cash hopped into the ring which brought Magnum in. Turbo and Magnum hit simultaneous backdrops on both members of FTR and then clotheslined them over the top rope to the outside. The Outrunners posed in the ring as Stokely tried to regroup with FTR at ringside.

Back in the ring, Dax slapped Magnum across the face. Magnum chased Dax out of the ring, and then back into the ring, where Dax made a sneaky tag to Cash. Cash came in and hit Magnum with a bulldog and an uppercut in the corner.

Magnum came back with a hiptoss out of the corner and then back-to-back rolling headscissors. Magnum tagged in Turbo who came in and executed a belly to back suplex. Turbo went for the pin, but Cash kicked out at one.

Cash begged off, luring Turbo in and threw him into the corner, where Dax caught him. Cash tagged in Dax who came in a with a snap suplex, leg drop and an elbow drop. Dax locked Turbo into an abdominal stretch. Dax blocked the ref’s view which allowed Cash to assist in the hold.

Magnum came in to break it up but was cut off by the ref. Dax tagged in Cash, who applied the abdominal stretch again. The ref missed the tag and forced FTR to switch places. Turbo caught Dax with a small package, but the ref was busy trying to get Cash out of the ring. By the rime the ref turned around, Dax easily kicked out.

Cash got the tag and set up for a suplex, but Turbo countered it with a suplex of his own. Turbo went for the pin, but Dax tagged in and grabbed him by the ankle. Turbo kicked Dax off and made the hot tag to Magnum.

Magnum dropped Dax and Cash with big right hands and then hit each with a dropkicking. Magnum hit running splashes on Dax and Cash in opposite corner. Turbo entered and hit a bulldog and clotheslines combination on Dax.

Turbo and Magnum psyched up for their double elbow drop, but cash broke it up, much to the chagrin on the fans. The fighting spilled to ringside as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break Dax punched away at Magnum in the corner. Magnum looked to be busted open. Outside the ring, Cash slammed Turbo legs-first onto the steel stairs. Dax drilled Magnum with a brainbuster in the center of the ring and yelled at Magnum that it was all his fault.

Cash got the tag and locked in a side headlock on Magnum. Magnum struggled to his feet and whipped Cash into the ropes. Magnum went for a Thesz press, but Cash caught him in midair with a powerslam. Cash went for the pin, but Magnum kicked out at two.

Cash went for a running dropkick on Magnum in the corner, but he rolled out of the way. Cash landed hard and crawled to the corner to tag in Dax. Dax cut Magnum off from making the tag and whipped him into the ropes. Dax telegraphed a backdrop and Magnum caught him with a kick to the head.

Magnum crawled to his corner and went for the tag, but Cash pulled Turbo off the apron at the last second. Cash worked on Turbo’s leg on the stairs again as Dax hit a series of chops and punches on Magnum in the corner. Cash tagged in and the set Magnum up for a double team draping DDT.

Cash put his boot on Magnum’s chest for the pin, but Magnum kicked out. Cash set Magnum up onto the top rope and went for the superplex. Magnum fought back and punched Cash off of the ropes. Magnum leapt from the top rope and connected with a flying crossbody onto Cash.

Dax got the tag and cut off Magnum from the tag again. Magnum knocked Cash off the apron and then he and Dax hit each other with clotheslines at the same time. Dax and Magnum were down, and Magnum crawled towars his corner again. Cash attacked Turbo on the apron again, but Turbo fought him off this time. However, Dax knocked him off the apron.

Magnum rolled Dax up from behind, but only got a two count. Cash lifted Magnum up into a powerbomb and Dax came in and they landed a combination neckbreaker powerbomb on Magnum. Dax went for the pin, but Magnum kicked out at two.

Dax went to the top rope and went for a flying headbutt, but Magnum rolled out of the way. Magnum crawled to his corner and finally got the tag to Turbo. Turbo came in and cleaned house, dropping Dax and Cash with right hands. Turbo went for a scoop slam on Cash, but couldn’t get him up due to the damage to his leg.

Cash hit the ropes and ran into a hard clothesline from Turbo. Turbo hoisted Cash up and landed to the scoop slam this time. Magnum crawled into the ring. The crowd got loud as they grabbed each other by the hand and finally connected with the double elbow drop on Cash. Turbo made the cover, but Cash kicked out at two.

Cash came back with a. dragon screw on Turbo’s injured leg. Turbo fought back and went for a sunset flip on Cash, but Dax reached over the ropes and hold Cash up. Magnum leapfrogged both men and broke Dax’s hold, allowing Turbo to complete the sunset flip into the pin, but Cash kicked out at two.

Cash went for a clothesline, but Turbo ducked it and Magnum threw Cash right into Dax on the apron, sending him to the floor. Turbo rolled Cash up but Cash kicked out at two again. Cash got to his feet and The Outrunners delivered The Shatter Machine. Turbo went for the pin, but Dax just barely broke up the pin at two.

Dax and Magnum fought each other on their knees as the crowd chanted “this is awesome.” The continued to fight to their feet until Dax vertical suplexed Magnum over the top rope to ringside. Dax rolled to ringside with him.

Turbo hit Cash with some right hands on the apron, bit he came back with a shot to the gut. Cash flipped over the top of Turbo as Dax slid back into the ring. Turbo turned around right into the Shatter Machine. Cash went for the pin and got the win.

WINNERS: FTR in18:00

(White’s Take: Easily the best Outrunners match I’ve ever seen. Of course, there’s no one better to have an old school tag team match with than FTR. Longer than probably necessary, but a good match. What does FTR do now, a week out from All In?)

Nigel pointed out that Stokely was holding Magnum’s foot on the outside to prevent him from breaking up the pin. They went to break as FTR celebrated. [c]

(6) TAYJAY (Tay Melo & Anna Jay) & QUEEN AMINATA & THUNDER ROSA vs. JULIA HART (w/Skye Blue) & MEGAN BAYNE (w/Penelope Ford) & THEKLA & ATHENA

Anna Jay and Tay Melo were making their entrance as they returned from commercial. Penelope Ford and Mega Bayne were already in the ring, presumably with Athena and Thekla. Queen Aminata made her way to the stage with Anna and Tay, followed by Thunder Rosa. Thunder sprinted around the ring.

The bell rang to start the match 29 minutes into the second hour with Aminata and Julia in in the ring. Thekla tagged herself in and Aminata charged her with a kick to the gut. Thekla came back and took Aminata down with a running headscissor. Thekla missed with a low kick but connected with a right hand. Thekla hit the ropes and ran into a slap from Aminata that nearly knocked her back to Austria.

Julia tagged herself in and Aminata caught her with a pendulum backbreaker. She followed up with the Chocolate Kisses (repeated ass-to-face maneuver). Aminata seemed very pleased with herself and tagged in Thunder Rosa as Athena tagged in.

Athena didn’t want any part of Rosa, so she tagged Bayne. Rosa chased Athena, which allowed Bayne to land a kick to the gut. Rosa came back with a dropkick, and dodged a charging Bayne in the corner. Rosa hopped to the top rope and connected with a missile dropkick from the top rope. Rosa hit her signature running dropkick on Bayne in the ropes.

Rosa tagged Aminata as she climbed to the top rope. Aminata hit some kind of double stomp or double knee. Aminata celebrated as Bayne got to her feet. Rosa tagged in and her and Aminata tag teamed Bayne as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Julia landed a superplex to Rosa and hung from the top rope like a spider, while Thekla did the same on the opposite corner. Julia went for her moonsaut, but Rosa got her feet up. Both crawled to make a tag.

Tay got the tag at the same time as Thekla. Julia took Thekla down with a spinning sidewalk slam. Tay followed it up with back-to-back-to-back pump kicks in the corner on Thekla. Tay drilled Thekla up with a running knee to the face and went for the pin, but Thekla kicked out at two.

Anna got the tag and they hit Thekla with a double team move. Anna went for the pin, but Athena broke it up and everything broke down. Julia hit Rosa with a kick, Aminata hit Julia with a swinging fisherman neckbreaker, and Bayne caught Aminata with a running big boot.

Anna and Tay hit a double superkick on Bayne. Athena hit a discus clothesline on Tay and DDT combination on Anna. Athena jumped from the second rope and landed a codebreaker on Aminata, leaving her alone in the ring. Rosa rolled into the ring and Athena tried to escape. However, Rosa jumped from the apron and tackled Athena at ringside. Rosa threw Athena into the barricade and they fought through the tunnel to the back.

Back in the ring, Anna landed a DDT on Bayne. Anna went for the tag to Tay, but Skye Blue interfered, pulling Tay down and ramming her repeatedly into the apron and then into the barricade. Bayne went for Fate’s Descent on Anna, but Anna fought out of it. Bayne charged at Anna in the corner, but she stepped out of the way and Bayne went shoulder first into the ringpost.

Penelope jumped onto the apron, and Anna grabbed her by the head and repeatedly rammed her face into the turnbuckle. Anna turned around and ran right into a flying clothesline (which Nigel called The Decapitator) from Bayne. Bayne followed up with a running powerbomb into a pin and got the win.

WINNERS: Julia Hart, Thekla, Megan Bayne, & Athena in 10:00

(White’s Take: A lot of action and interconnecting storylines. I was sure this was a repeat from two weeks ago, but it turns out they swapped Penelope and Julia Hart, so it was slightly different. I suppose if the men get random multi-person matches, the women should too. This is at least a good way to get more women on the show.)

-They threw to a video of Alex Windsor and her journey back from injury. She said she’s iron-willed and is Alex Windsor. [c]

(7) KYLE FLETCHER (w/Don Callis & Lance Archer) vs. DANIEL GARCIA – TNT Championship number one contenders match

-They returned from commercial as Kyle Fletcher made his entrance alongside Don Callis and Lance Archer. Adam Cole was on commentary and was joined by Callis. Garcia was out second, with Daddy Magic (who Callis referred to as a “waste of skin”).

The bell rang to start the match with 14 minutes remaining in the hour. Fletcher powered Garcia back into the corner. Fletcher mocked Garcia’s dance. Garcia came back and did the dance on his own, but Fletcher cut it off with a kick to the gut.

Fletcher followed up with a side headlock. Garcia fought out, but Fletcher knocked him down with back-to-back running shoulder blocks and then locked the headlock back in. The crowd started chanting “this is awesome,” even as nothing was happening.

Garcia came back and threw Fletcher into the corner. He hit a clothesline, flipped off Callis at the announce table and then went for the ten turnbuckle punches. Fletcher shoved him off and then connected with a running boot to the face. Fletcher scoop slammed Garcia and then went for a running kick on Garcia in the corner, but Garcia dodged it.

Fletcher rolled to the apron and Garcia hit him with a running dropkick that knocked him to ringside. Garcia followed him out but ran into a big kick from Fletcher. Fletcher paused to hug Don Callis. Fletcher and Cole had words, allowing Garcia to catch Fletcher with a kick. Cole fist bumped Cole, which allowed Fletcher to come back with a kick of his own.

Fletcher hoisted Garcia up, got a running start and lawn-darted him face first into the barricade. Fletcher stopped to pose with a sign in the front row reading “Fletch Light Section.” Garcia was busted open and Fletcher went right after him with punches to the head. Fletcher lifted Garcia up and dropped him onto the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Garcia rained down punches on Fletcher in the corner. Fletcher came back with a kick to Garcia on the apron. Garcia grabbed Fletcher by the head and sinched in a guillotine in the ropes. Fletcher walked through the ropes and Garcia caught Fletcher with a German suplex on the apron.

Fletcher pulled himself up on a chair against the barricade. Garcia hit a series of three running dropkicks on Fletcher in the chair. Garcia pulled Fletcher up onto the top turnbuckle and executed a big superplex. Garcia fell into the pin, but Fletcher kicked out at two.

Fletcher connected with a thrust kick and followed it up with a big sitout powerbomb straight into a pin for a two count. Frustrated, Fletcher hit Garcia with repeated elbows to the head and face, leaving Garcia bleeding from his head and nose.

Fletcher charged Garcia into the corner, but Garcia came out and rolled him into position for the Dragontamer. Garcia wrenched back on the submission, but Fletcher grabbed Garcia by the head to escape the hold. Garcia went for a suplex by the ropes, and both men tumbled over the top rope to ringside.

Garcia got to his feet first, but Fletcher slipped behind and connected with a half and half suplex onto the floor. Fletcher made eye contact with Cole as he set Garcia up for a powerbomb. Fletcher got Garcia up and powerbombed him across the edge of the apron.

Fletcher rolled into the ring, awaiting the countout as Adam Cole left the announce desk to will Garcia back to his feet. Garcia barely beat the ten count but Fletcher met him with a running kick. Fletcher went right into his signature brainbuster, went for the pin, and got the win.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 14:00

(White’s Take: Very good, if predictable, main event. Not sure how much the TNT title would do for Fletcher, but if anything, maybe he’d be able to raise the prestige of the belt.)

Fletcher pointed at a concerned Adam Cole as they show came to an end.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The TNT Championship seems to exist solely on Collision, which has somewhat harmed its value. So, while establishing a number one contender for the title could be seen as newsworthy, it’s really not due to the title’s tarnished reputation. Like Ibushi last week, Scorpio Sky’s return could be seen as news, but just beating Max Caster doesn’t mean much or suggest a future direction. The tag match between The Outrunners and FTR stood out and was a feud that’s been built over the last few weeks. The rest is the rest, and all very, very Collision. But if you love wrestling matches, Collision has them.