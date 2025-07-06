AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (7/5): Shelton vs. Knight vs. Wayne, Scorpio Sky’s return, FTR vs. Outrunners grudge match, Garcia vs. Fletcher

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

My list of Hits is in descending order, in case you're wondering what I consider a show's best and worst aspects. Let's begin

HITS

FTR VS. THE OUTRUNNERS

Leave it to FTR to put on a clinic in tag team wrestling. Of course, it happens on Collision’s milestone 100th episode. The near fall from the Outrunners hitting the Shatter Machine was a brilliant touch and genuinely had me for a second.

KYLE FLETCHER PROMO

I generally dislike promo trains, but Fletcher looked great in the exchange with Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia. A heel can still be booed, but also justified in their actions at the same time. I liked how Fletcher called out how Cole beat him at All In 2023 and also mentioned it was the most significant accomplishment of his career at that time.

SHELTON BENJAMIN’S AGE IS JUST A NUMBER

Benjamin turns 50 on July 9, though you’d never guess it; he doesn’t look a day over 30. It’s remarkable how he still moves with the same intensity in the ring, often going toe-to-toe with wrestlers half his age.

SCORPIO SKY RETURN

Saying I was surprised by Sky’s return would be an understatement. When Tony Schiavone mentioned it had been over 600 days since his last AEW match, I had to pause and fact-check it myself; it had been that long. Pairing him with Top Flight to form the Sky Flight Team is a smart move and brings a refreshing new dynamic to the tag division.

MÍSTICO CASINO GAUNTLET

Místico added to a loaded Casino Gauntlet match at All In is a no-brainer. Giving the fans a week’s notice, Místico’s theme song will ensure a great reaction on the PPV.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

MISSES

WOMEN’S DIVISION BUILD TO ALL-IN

I don’t mind AEW embracing the All-Star concept, but it comes off a bit lazy to keep recycling the same wrestlers in multi-man tag matches, especially when we already know they’ll all be part of the Casino Gauntlet at All In.

NORMALIZED THEKLA

Since her debut, Thekla has faded into the background instead of being showcased as a rising threat. That’s another downside of booking a brand-new character into all-star tag matches.

FINAL TALLY

HITS: 5

MISSES: 2

FINAL THOUGHTS

Collision’s 100th episode delivered a solid night of action with standout matches, welcome surprises, and a strong showing from Kyle Fletcher, who continues to elevate his stock. While the women’s division build still lacks direction and Thekla’s debut momentum has cooled, the episode largely succeeded in celebrating a milestone with purpose and promise, setting the stage for a high-stakes road to All-In.

WRESTLING HISTORY

On July 5, 2015, NJPW Dominion 7.5 marked a historic return to Osaka-jō Hall after 21 years, drawing 11,400 fans. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada reclaimed the IWGP Heavyweight Championship by defeating A.J. Styles with the Rainmaker.

