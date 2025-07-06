30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (7/3/1995): Isaac Yankem (a/k/a Kane) gives kid dental care and shows off horrible teeth, “With My Baby Tonight” Jarrett music video debts, Sid vs. Bam Bam Bigelow, plus Godwinn, Horowitz, 1-2-3 Kid

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

JULY 3, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #342 )

-The show opened with footage of the Savio Vega vs. Jeff Jarrett match from last week and the confrontations Shawn Michaels had with Roadie. Vince McMahon said they’d show what happened last week after they went off the air…

-Jerry Lawler said he would be introducing his dentist friend…

(1) 1-2-3 Kid defeated Mike Bell. McMahon made fun of Lawler still having to drink mouthwash and accused Lawler of still having bad breath…

-Tod Pettengill announced Diesel would face Sid in a lumberjack match. He then announced the lumberjacks. They then showed Jarrett after last week’s Raw went off the air challenging Michaels to enter the ring and agreeing to a match against Michaels. Michaels put on Jarrett’s IC belt and fended off an attack by Jarrett and Roadie. Pettengill also announced Kid vs. Roadie and Allied Powers vs. Owen Hart & Yokozuna for “In Your House”…

-Before the “With My Baby Tonight” music video by Jeff Jarrett made its Raw debut, Lawler told McMahon he’ll need a spatula to take the egg off his face after seeing how good the video is… The video then aired and it would fit in on Country Music Television. It was well-produced and Jarrett was pretty good. At this point it’s tough to tell where this gimmick is going…

(2) Bob Holly beat Steve Lombardi. Lawler continued to gloat over how good the music video was…

(3) Henry Godwinn defeated Barry Horowitz. Lawler and McMahon talked about Godwinn’s feud with Adam Bomb throughout the bout.

(4) Sid pinned Bam Bam Bigelow. Barry the Pitchman plugged t-shirts as Sid made his ring entrance. Ted DiBiase motioned for Godwinn to retain at ringside. On his way to the ring, Bigelow encountered Godwinn and had a brief brawl with him. Several minutes into the match, Bigelow caught Sid’s big boot aimed for his face. Bigelow then tried an enzuigiri, but Sid ducked. Sid then nailed Bigelow with a boot to the face that hit its target. Moments later, with Sid on the mat, Bigelow went for a top rope splash, but Godwinn knocked him off the ropes. Sid covered him for the pin. Sid then powerbombed Bigelow after the match…

-A well-produced video piece aired on the Special Olympics including a clip of Diesel saying that the Special Olympics are the purest form of sports because it’s not about commercial time-outs and endorsements…

(5) Waylon Mercy defeated Jeff Hardy. Mercy shook the referee’s hand after the match and McMahon said, “What a con man!”…

-Lawler sat in Isaak Yankum’s dentist office and told a young boy that Yankum has great dentist equipment, except for the drill. The kid told Lawler he had bad breath. Yankum (Glen Jacobs) then walked out of his office and smiled, revealing horribly crooked and decayed teeth…

-McMahon plugged next week’s main event of Tatanka & Godwinn vs. Allied Powers…

-The show closed with a replay of Godwinn interfering in the Sid vs. Bigelow match.

Comments: Kid’s squash, Lawler’s commentary, the Jarrett video, and the Yankum skit were all pretty good, but the show overall wasn’t all that memorable. Just a strong “week in the WWF” type show…