FREE PODCAST 7/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner review AEW Dynamite 300 (110 min.)

July 6, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Where things stand for All In Texas
  • Main Event is now a Texas Death Match
  • Mercedes adds to her great matches
  • MJF is not facing Mistico at All In
  • Worst build to a title match in AEW history
  • Back-to back previews of what we’ll see with the Young Bucks and Swerve & Ospreay
  • Ads and market team-ups
  • Okada vs. Ibushi + Golden Lovers reunite
  • Upcoming lineups
  • Mailbag and trivia

