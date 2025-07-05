VIP PODCAST 7/5 – Radican Worldwide w/Radican & Lansdell: NJPW news update with a look at Goto’s injury, play-in match thoughts, NJPW Soul results, more (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with a look at Hirooki Goto’s injury at Tanahashi Jam. They discuss the ramifications of him losing the title and being ruled out of G1 Climax 35 with an arm injury and how it changes the complexion of G1 Climax 35. Radican and Lansdell then discuss the four qualifying matches that were held during the NJPW Soul tour on June 23 and July 4. They also discuss the results of the rest of the big matches from NJPW’s July 4 Soul event.

Radican and Lansdell then preview the July 6 NJPW Soul event, which includes a Gauntlet match with the four losers of the play-in matches to determine the last participant in G1 Climax 35. The show closes with a brief preview of the G1 Climax 35 A and B blocks as they stand now. Download this show now!

